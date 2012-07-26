Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 Australian eventing rider Megan Jones was forced to withdraw from the London Olympics when her horse went lame on Thursday, just four days after an injury to a team mate's mount won her a place on the team.
A team silver medallist at the Beijing Games four years ago, Jones replaced Shane Rose on Sunday but her horse Allofasudden subsequently sustained a left fore foot injury.
"The reality is this is the nature of our sport. Horses can sustain these injuries and before you know it, a sporting dream can come to an end," said team boss Brett Mace.
"Megan would have been an asset to the team and this has been a very difficult time for her and her support team.
"There is no doubt that losing two horses just prior to the start of our Olympic campaign is less than ideal."
The team has three reserves and Sam Griffiths and his horse Happy Times will now make their Olympic debut, pending approval from organisers.
The eventing competition at Greenwich Park begins on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.