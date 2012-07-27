By Paul Majendie
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 For equine purists, dressage is
poetry in motion. To the uninitiated spectator, it can be as
exciting as watching paint dry.
Dressage, which over the weekend makes up the first part of
the London Olympic Eventing competition, is an esoteric
discipline which lacks the mass crowd appeal of the daredevil
cross-country course or the split-second timing needed for show
jumping.
Samantha Albert, Jamaica's first ever Olympic eventer, is
the first to admit its limitations.
"It is very difficult to sell unless you are very horsy. It
is hard to appreciate it," she told reporters.
In the dressage, horse and rider have to perform a
meticulously choreographed routine, switching from trot to walk
to canter. The moves get more and more complex -- in the
half-pass, the horses have to move diagonally across the arena.
But it is hardly a heart-stopping spectacle as the
competitors ideally need to perform in cathedral-like silence.
Riders and spectators alike certainly have mixed feelings about
its attractions and challenges.
Samantha's sister Melanie, who flew in to London especially
to offer family support, put it bluntly.
"“I'll give you your money back for that damn paint-drying
competition at the start," she joked.
Leading British rider William Fox-Pitt does see her point.
"It is hard to follow," he told Reuters. "The secret is not
to watch too much. Watch your favourites but not too many of
them. Bear in mind they are riding equine athletes."
Eventers taking part in the three equestrian disciplines are
less skilled than the specialist dressage horses who have their
own separate competition later in the Olympics.
“"We are not at the level of Grand Prix dressage. What you
watch with us is not so fantastic," he cheerily acknowledged.
FLUID ROUTINES
But dressage still fascinates many as an intricate mind game
played out between horse and rider where men and women compete
on equal terms. It is all about grace and precision.
Think of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna and all those
gloriously fluid routines.
“"You have got to be calm and be a person who pays attention
to detail. It's hours and hours of work and patience," Fox-Pitt
added.
The dressage at London is being performed against the
picturesque backdrop of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich and
the Canary Wharf skyscrapers on the other side of the River
Thames.
Germany's Michael Jung argues that dressage is not all that
bad.
“"When dressage looks good, it is nice. It is a little part
of eventing but an important part," he said before casting an
eye to Monday's real fun.“
"“My favourite is the cross country. That is why we do
eventing."
Australia's Lucinda Fredericks is the exception to the rule
and little wonder -- she put in a superb dressage performance at
the Beijing Olympics.
“"I am probably one of the few riders who enjoys it. It is a
great reward when it works," she told Reuters.
Spectators may struggle with the arcane intricacies of the
dressage but she waxes lyrical about the chemistry of
communication between horse and rider.
“"It is both of you. It is unpredictable. You have to be in
control of yourself, otherwise the nerves go straight through to
the horse. For a lot of the riders, it is not their favourite
and they do dread it," she concluded.
