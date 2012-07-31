LONDON, July 31 Germany's Michael Jung rode a controlled and flawless final round of jumping to take individual Olympic gold in equestrian eventing while team mate Sandra Auffarth nabbed the bronze.

Sara Algotsson Ostholt took the silver after an outstanding Olympic showing. The Swede lay in gold medal position entering the close contest but a knock-down on the last fence dropped her behind reigning world and European champion Jung.

Earlier, Germany took team eventing gold in the multi-discipline event which tests horses and riders in dressage, cross-country and jumping.

Britain's Mary King and Kristina Cook were third and fourth respectively going into the individual, but each had a pair of rails down, knocking them out of contention.

King finished in fifth place, Cook in sixth.

Their royal team mate Zara Phillips, who drew a packed crowd and a huge number of journalists to Greenwich Park on Tuesday, fared better. A confident clear round vaulted her into eighth place from 14th going in. (Reporting by Sarah Edmonds, editing by Ed osmond)