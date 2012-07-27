By Sarah Edmonds
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 The Olympic eventing competition
will kick off on Saturday with a pair of heroes made outside the
arena: U.S. team member Boyd Martin and Otis Barbotiere, a horse
he saved from a 2011 blaze that killed six other horses.
World number three Martin, an Australian by birth, will ride
the first of 74 dressage tests scheduled over two days.
Another storied rider, double gold medallist Mark Todd of
New Zealand, who came back to eventing in 2008 after eight years
of retirement, will wrap up the running order on Sunday
afternoon.
Despite the illustrious field on Saturday, session two on
Sunday is likely to attract more feverish media attention.
That's when British royal Zara Phillips, granddaughter of
Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of two Olympians -- Princess
Anne and Mark Phillips -- will ride out on her horse High
Kingdom.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry plan to
be on hand to watch their royal cousin. Phillips, 31, is
competing at her first Olympics after missing out on the Games
in Athens and Beijing due to fitness concerns over her horse
Toytown.
The home team's brightest hope, top-ranked William Fox-Pitt
will be third-last to go.
Will Connell, British Equestrian Team leader, said he
expected a hard-fought contest over the four days but that the
experience of riders such as Fox-Pitt would help.
"We have five extremely talented riders in eventing, all of
whom have won medals at European and/or world and Olympic
level," he told Reuters in an interview.
"And I think that this (cross-country) terrain here will
require riders with experience and I think those that are
younger and more inexperienced are going to find this pretty
difficult."
FULL THROTTLE
Once the horse-rider pairs from 22 nations have shown they
can execute dressage's exacting movements, they will go full
throttle in Monday's cross-country -- over a hilly 5.76
kilometre track of solid fences winding through Greenwich Park.
On Tuesday, it will be time for care again, when riders take
their mounts over more delicately balanced fences in the jumping
competition.
Sue Benson, who designed the cross-country course, agreed
the terrain and the time would be challenging for riders.
When asked how many she thought would finish jumping the 28
obstacles without incurring penalities for taking longer than
the optimum time of 10 minutes and three seconds, Benson said:
"I'm going to stick my neck out and say two."
Mistakes in any of the three legs notch up penalties. The
rider with the fewest penalties wins.
With an eye to encouraging the spread of eventing around the
world, she sought to build a series of fences challenging enough
for a "worthy winner" but not so challenging that those from
nations less experienced in eventing would come to grief.
"I never wanted any seriously unpleasant pictures beamed
across the world," she said.
Still, some of the riders walking the course on Friday
looked daunted by a few of the obstacles, which feature replicas
of everything from a river barge to the moon.
French team member Lionel Guyon said several looked tough.
"All the ones with flags (that are) very narrow," he said.
"It's a new generation of course -- more and more narrow, but
not so dangerous."
Like the riders who will face them on Monday, each of
Benson's cross-country obstacles has a story -- from the ancient
Roman market to the fence featuring 22 working clocks, showing
the correct time of each competitor nation.
Not that any rider will have time to check.
