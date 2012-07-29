By Sarah Edmonds
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Thunderbolts - the literal as
well as the figurative - enlivened the dressage phase of
equestrian eventing as Japanese rider Yoshiaki Oiwa took a
surprise lead in a day punctuated by sudden storms and sharp
winds.
This was the strongest performance ever by a Japanese rider
at this level of competition. Oiwa joked to media afterward that
even his home country would be startled to find he was in front.
"Probably everybody is a little bit (shocked) now. Nobody
was expecting it. So not many Japanese media here," he said.
Oiwa said Monday's cross-country, in which horses jump 28
solid obstacles over a hilly and twisting course about 5.7
kilometres long, could prove taxing to mount Noonday De Conde.
The competition wraps up back in the arena on Tuesday, with
two rounds of jumping. Only the top 25 horse-rider pairings go
through to the second round.
Since the fences in this phase are designed to fall if hit -
unlike those in the cross-country - riders will again be
challenged to be careful as well as fast.
Eventing has been in the Olympics for 100 years. The
multiphase competition is designed to test all aspects of
horsemanship and was originally used to train cavalry animals,
who must be at once totally obedient and completely fearless.
Italy's Stefano Brecciaroli was an unexpected second while
some top-ranked riders, including world number two Andrew
Nicholson of New Zealand and Germany's Michael Jung did not do
as well as anticipated.
THUNDER DELAY
Nicholson pegged his troubles on a delay called by the head
of the judging panel, Anne-Mette Binder of Denmark, because of
concern that thunder would frighten the horses.
"It was a total disgrace. My horse (Nereo) was ready, we
were in the zone and he doesn't mind thunder, lightning and
rain," he told reporters.
"I thought the British were supposed to be sporting and
instead, after their own rider (Kristina Cook) had been in, they
had a 10 minute break."
Kristina Cook finished the dressage leg in 14th after riding
a solid test in a drenching downpour. She too said she was
accustomed to riding in the rain.
Nicholson's team mate Mark Todd offered consolation to New
Zealand when he rode an assured test and finished third.
The twice gold medallist said it was a stroke of luck that
the rain let up before he entered the arena.
"Just before I got on, there was a huge thunderclap and all
the horses in the stables jumped and I was thinking, oh my God,
I hope this passes before I have to get on. And it did just in
time," Todd said.
The team standings going into Monday's cross-country were
less surprising, with stalwarts Germany and Australia in front,
followed closely by Great Britain.
TEAMS CLOSE
In eventing, team and individual competitions are run
simultaneously, with only the top three scores counting toward
the team total for each segment.
German Team trainer Hans Meltzer said the teams were so
close Monday would be like "starting at zero".
Japan's Oiwa trains in Germany under German team member Dirk
Schrade, who stood in sixth place after the dressage leg. But
even that did not cut any ice with his teacher.
"He straightaway said there were a few things I could do
more. It wasn't good enough," Oiwa said.
Royal British team member Zara Phillips rode early in the
day, just as the wind was picking up but before threatening
skies gave way to rain.
She rode a solid test, looking calm despite a couple of
bobbles from her horse, High Kingdom, and ended in 24th.
Her grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, Olympian mother
Princess Anne and rugby-playing husband Mike Tindall were on
hand to watch her.
When accosted by an unusually large media pack after her
ride, Phillips smilingly refused to discuss her royal
grandmother, saying today was "about the sport".
"I had a couple of mistakes but overall I was pleased with
how he dealt with everything. But he still has a lot to learn,"
she said. "Cross country is our strongest phase so we hope we
can improve our score."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)