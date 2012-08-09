Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's Charlotte Dujardin won the Olympic gold medal in the equestrian dressage individual on Thursday. The Netherlands' Adelinde Cornelissen won the silver and Britain's Laura Bechtolsheimer won the bronze. Results Table 1. Charlotte Dujardin (Valegro) (Britain) 90.089 points 2. Adelinde Cornelissen (Jerich Parzival) (Netherlands) 88.196 3. Laura Bechtolsheimer (Mistral Hojris) (Britain) 84.339 4. Helen Langehanenberg (Damon Hill) (Germany) 84.303 5. Carl Hester (Uthopia) (Britain) 82.857 6. Anky van Grunsven (IPS Salinero) (Netherlands) 82.000 7. Dorothee Schneider (Diva Royal) (Germany) 81.661 8. Kristina Sprehe (Desperados) (Germany) 81.375 9. Edward Gal (Undercover) (Netherlands) 80.267 10. Juan Manuel Munoz Diaz (Fuego) (Spain) 79.321 11. Tinne Silfven (Don Aurelio) (Sweden) 79.268 12. Nathalie Zu Sayn Wittgenstein (Digby) (Denmark) 79.089 13. Victoria Max-Theurer (Augustin) (Austria) 79.053 14. Patrik Kittel (Scandic) (Sweden) 78.732 15. Valentina Truppa (Eremo Del Castegno) (Italy) 78.214 16. Goncalo Carvalho (Rubi) (Portugal) 77.607 17. Steffen Peters (Ravel) (U.S.) 77.268 18. Anna Kasprzak (Donnperignon) (Denmark) 76.446 19. Richard Davison (Artemis) (Britain) 72.812 22. Ashley Holzer (Breaking Dawn) (Canada) 71.809 25. Anne van Olst (Clearwater) (Denmark) 72.016 28. Morgan Barbancon Mestres (Painted Black) (Spain) 71.556 29. Anabel Balkenhol (Dablino) (Germany) 70.973 31. Tina Konyot (Calecto V) (U.S.) 70.651 34. Mikaela Lindh (Mas Guapo) (Finland) 70.729 35. Claudia Fassaert (Donnerfee) (Belgium) 70.095 37. Jan Ebeling (Rafalca) (U.S.) 69.302 40. Emma Kanerva (Spirit) (Finland) 70.395 43. Jessica Michel (Riwera) (France) 68.810 44. Siril Helljesen (Dorina) (Norway) 69.985 45. Patrick van der Meer (Uzzo) (Netherlands) 67.444 46. Lisbeth Seierskilde (Raneur) (Denmark) 69.863 47. Anna Merveldt (Coryolano) (Ireland) 69.772 48. Renate Voglsang (Fabriano) (Austria) 69.635 49. Adrienne Lyle (Wizard) (U.S.) 69.468 50. Beata Stremler (Martini) (Poland) 69.422 51. Lyndal Oatley (Sandro Boy) (Australia) 69.377 52. Katarzyna Milczarek (Ekwador) (Poland) 69.271 53. Jose Manuel Martin Dockx (Grandioso) (Spain) 69.043 54. Hiroshi Hoketsu (Whisper) (Japan) 68.739 55. Jacqueline Brooks (D-Niro) (Canada) 68.526 56. Kristy Oatley (Clive) (Australia) 68.222 57. Mary Hanna (Sancette) (Australia) 67.964 58. Minna Telde (Santana) (Sweden) 67.477 59. Michal Rapcewicz (Randon) (Poland) 66.915 60. Svetlana Kiseliova (Parish) (Ukraine) 66.763 61. Luiza Tavares de Almeida (Pastor) (Brazil) 65.866 62. Louisa Hill (Antonello) (New Zealand) 65.257 63. Yassine Rahmouni (Floresco) (Morocco) 64.453 64. David Marcus (Capital) (Canada) EL
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.