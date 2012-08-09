Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Britain's Charlotte Dujardin won Olympic gold in individual dressage on Valegro after a freestyle that celebrated British classics Pomp and Circumstance and Land of Hope and Glory.
She set a new Olympic record for the freestyle with her preliminary mark of 90.089 percent.
Adelinde Cornelissen of the Netherlands took silver while Britain's Laura Bechtolsheimer turned in what she called her best ride of the Games to win the bronze.
(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.