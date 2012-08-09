(Fixes headline)

LONDON Aug 9 Britain's Charlotte Dujardin won Olympic gold in individual dressage on Valegro after a freestyle that celebrated British classics Pomp and Circumstance and Land of Hope and Glory.

She set a new Olympic record for the freestyle with her preliminary mark of 90.089 percent.

Adelinde Cornelissen of the Netherlands took silver while Britain's Laura Bechtolsheimer turned in what she called her best ride of the Games to win the bronze.

(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds)