Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Olympic equestrian jumping individual qualification standings after 2nd qualifier. Results Table Overall 1. Edwina Tops-Alexander (Itot du Chateau) (Australia) 0.0 1. Alvaro Affonso De Miranda Neto (Rahmannshof's Bogeno) (Brazil) 0.0 1. Ben Maher (Tripple X) (Britain) 0.0 1. Nick Skelton (Big Star) (Britain) 0.0 1. Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos) (Saudi Arabia) 0.0 1. Alberto Michan (Rosalia la Silla) (Mexico) 0.0 1. Marc Houtzager (Tamino) (Netherlands) 0.0 1. Maikel van der Vleuten (Verdi) (Netherlands) 0.0 1. Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse) (Switzerland) 0.0 1. Rolf-Goran Bengtsson (Casall) (Sweden) 0.0 1. Henrik von Eckermann (Allerdings) (Sweden) 0.0 1. Richard Fellers (Flexible) (U.S.) 0.0 13. Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze) (Canada) 1.0 13. Daniel Bluman (Sancha) (Colombia) 1.0 15. Kamal Bahamdan (Noblesse Des Tess) (Saudi Arabia) 2.0 15. Ramzi Al Duhami (Bayard Van De Villa There) (Saudi Arabia) 2.0 17. Gerco Schroder (London) (Netherlands) 4.0 17. Taizo Sugitani (Avenzio) (Japan) 4.0 17. Janne Friederike Meyer (Lambrasco) (Germany) 4.0 17. Steve Guerdat (Nino Des Buissonnets) (Switzerland) 4.0 17. Werner Muff (Kiamon) (Switzerland) 4.0 17. Ian Millar (Star Power) (Canada) 4.0 17. Kevin Staut (Silvana) (France) 4.0 17. Jose Roberto Reynoso Fernandez (Maestro St Lois) (Brazil) 4.0 17. Jos Lansink (Valentina Van't Heike) (Belgium) 4.0 17. McLain Ward (Antares) (U.S.) 4.0 27. Rodrigo Pessoa (Rebozo) (Brazil) 5.0 27. Marcus Ehning (Plot Blue) (Germany) 5.0 27. Cassio Rivetti (Temple Road) (Ukraine) 5.0 30. Simon Delestre (Napoli Du Ry) (France) 6.0 2nd Qualifier 1. Luciana Diniz (Lennox) (Portugal) 0.0 1. Nick Skelton (Big Star) (Britain) 0.0 1. Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos) (Saudi Arabia) 0.0 1. Ben Maher (Tripple X) (Britain) 0.0 1. Ramzi Al Duhami (Bayard Van De Villa There) (Saudi Arabia) 0.0 1. Edwina Tops-Alexander (Itot du Chateau) (Australia) 0.0 1. Ian Millar (Star Power) (Canada) 0.0 1. Alberto Michan (Rosalia La Silla) (Mexico) 0.0 1. Alvaro Affonso de Miranda Neto (Rahmannshof's Bogeno) (Brazil) 0.0 1. Maikel van der Vleuten (Verdi) (Netherlands) 0.0 1. Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse) (Switzerland) 0.0 1. Marc Houtzager (Tamino) (Netherlands) 0.0 1. Henrik von Eckermann (Allerdings) (Sweden) 0.0 1. Richard Fellers (Flexible) (U.S.) 0.0 1. Rolf-Goran Bengtsson (Casall) (Sweden) 0.0 1. Pius Schwizer (Carlina IV) (Switzerland) 0.0 17. Daniel Bluman (Sancha) (Colombia) 1.0 17. Kamal Bahamdan (Noblesse Des Tess) (Saudi Arabia) 1.0 17. Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze) (Canada) 1.0 20. Jose Larocca (Royal Power) (Argentina) 4.0 20. Taizo Sugitani (Avenzio) (Japan) 4.0 20. Jill Henselwood (George) (Canada) 4.0 20. Nicolas Pizarro (Crossing Jordan) (Mexico) 4.0 20. James Paterson-Robinson (Lanosso) (Australia) 4.0 20. Bjorn Nagel (Niack De l'Abbaye) (Ukraine) 4.0 20. Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos) (Britain) 4.0 20. Abdullah Sharbatly (Sultan) (Saudi Arabia) 4.0 20. Marcus Ehning (Plot Blue) (Germany) 4.0 20. McLain Ward (Antares F) (U.S.) 4.0 20. Steve Guerdat (Nino Des Buissonnets) (Switzerland) 4.0 20. Janne-Friederike Meyer (Lambrasco) (Germany) 4.0 20. Gregory Wathelet (Cadjanine Z) (Belgium) 4.0 20. Jose Roberto Reynoso Fernandez (Maestro St Lois) (Brazil) 4.0 20. Kevin Staut (Silvana) (France) 4.0 20. Werner Muff (Kiamon) (Switzerland) 4.0 20. Rodrigo Pessoa (HH Rebozo) (Brazil) 4.0 20. Olivier Guillon (Lord De Theize) (France) 4.0 20. Gerco Schroder (London) (Netherlands) 4.0 20. Jos Lansink (Valentina Van't Heike) (Belgium) 4.0
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.