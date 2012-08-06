Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Equestrian jumping individual qualification results after third qualifier. 1. Nick Skelton (Big Star) (Britain) 0.0 points 1=. Marc Houtzager (Tamino) (Netherlands) 0.0
1=. Maikel van der Vleuten (Verdi) (Netherlands) 0.0
4. Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos)(Saudi Arabia) 4.0
4=. Ben Maher (Tripple X) (Britain) 4.0
4=. Edwina Tops-Alexander (Itot du Chateau) (Australia) 4.0
7. Marcus Ehning (Plot Blue) (Germany) 5.0
7=. Daniel Bluman (Sancha LS) (Colombia) 5.0
9. R Al Duhami(Bayard van de Villa There)(Saudi Arabia) 6.0
10. Kamal Bahamdan (Noblesse des Tess) (Saudi Arabia) 7.0
11=. Gerco Schroder (London) (Netherlands) 8.0
11=. Pius Schwizer (Carlina IV) (Switzerland) 8.0
11=. Rolf-Goran Bengtsson (Casall) (Sweden) 8.0
11=. Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse) (Switzerland) 8.0
11=. Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets) (Switzerland) 8.0
11=. Richard Fellers (Flexible) (U.S.) 8.0
11=. Ian Millar (Star Power) (Canada) 8.0
11=. Kevin Staut (Silvana) (France) 8.0
11=. Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos) (Britain) 8.0
11=. Jos Lansink (Valentina van 't Heike) (Belgium) 8.0
11=. A Affonso De Miranda (Rahmannshof's Bogeno) (Brazil) 8.0
22. Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze) (Canada) 9.0
22=. Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Bella Donna)(Germany) 9.0
22=. Alberto Michan (Rosalia la Silla)(Mexico) 9.0
25. Rodrigo Pessoa (Rebozo) (Brazil) 10.0
26. Gregory Wathelet (Cadjanine Z) (Belgium) 12.0
26=. Taizo Sugitani (Avenzio) (Japan) 12.0
26=. Jens Fredricson (Lunatic) (Sweden) 12.0
26=. Luciana Diniz (Lennox) (Portugal) 12.0
26=. McLain Ward (Antares) (U.S.) 12.0 31. Julia Hargreaves (Vedor) Australia) 13.0 32. Simon Delestre (Napoli Du Ry) (France) 14.0 33=. Olivier Guillon (Lord de Theize) (France) 16.0 33=. Henrik von Eckermann (Allerdings) (Sweden) 16.0
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.