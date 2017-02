LONDON, July 31 Germany won team Olympic gold in equestrian eventing on Tuesday after a consistently strong showing across all three disciplines with Britain doing well to take the silver.

New Zealand finished third after overtaking Sweden in the third leg of a multi-discipline event that tests horse and rider in dressage, cross-country and jumping.

"Everyone made a huge effort but we couldn't quite get the job done," said Zara Phillips, the grand-daughter of Queen Elizabeth II who performed solidly throughout on her Olympic debut. (Written by Sarah Edmonds)