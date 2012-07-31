LONDON, July 31 All the leading medal contenders
in Olympic eventing passed a final fitness inspection that
eliminated another six horse-rider pairings and are clear to vie
for the podium in the show jumping arena on Tuesday.
Riders will jump for team gold in the first round over 15
delicately balanced fences that measure a maximum of 1.75
meters. The top 25 will go through to a second round, where they
will contend for individual Olympic glory.
Penalties incurred in the jumping leg will be added to the
total accumulated in the weekend dressage phase and Monday's
cross-country, which led to the elimination of 15 of the
74-strong field after a spate of falls.
The presence of royal Olympian Zara Phillips in the
second-placed British team drew a massive crowd of photographers
and journalists to Greenwich Park on a day of gray drizzle that
began with the early morning horse inspection.
World number three eventing rider Boyd Martin withdrew after
being held for a second viewing by the veterinary team.
Two of the Belgian team, one of the French, the sole Polish
rider and one of the last two Canadians left after Monday's
cross-country are out after failing or not presenting their
horses for inspection.
All members of the leading German, British and Swedish teams
went through, including Phillips.
