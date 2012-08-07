LONDON Aug 7 The rider of Rafalca, the horse that launched a thousand political quips thanks to famous part-owner Ann Romney, said the mare will compete for one to two more years and then may go on to become a broodmare.

Jan Ebeling rode a smooth test for the United States in the team Olympic dressage final, earning a good but not spectacular preliminary mark of 69.302 percent to put him in third place with six of 32 riders having performed.

Rafalca's trip to the Olympics has received huge mainstream media coverage in the United States as Romney is the wife of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Political commentators and satirists have mocked the "dancing" mare and questioned whether dressage in fact deserves to be a sport.

"I am really happy with it," Ebeling said of his grand prix special test, which is more technically demanding than the grand prix test he rode in the first leg of the contest last week.

"Wish the scores would have been a little bit higher but I'm really happy with the horse," he told reporters.

When asked how far Rafalca might go in international competition, Ebeling said this was likely the peak for her.

"This is pretty much the top right now. Since she's very sound, we're going to probably see her for another year or two and there are some thoughts about breeding her. I think she'd make a very good broodmare."

After saluting the judges, Ebeling blew a kiss to the trio he called "the three amigos" - Romney, Rafalca's co-owner Elisabeth Meyer and his wife Amy Ebeling.

"She was there," he said of Ann Romney. "I didn't see her before. The three amigos don't come to me before."

Ebeling said the fervent media attention has a positive side and hasn't really put him off his game.

"I think having Mrs. Romney and having the visibility and having the mainstream media report on our sport so much has been a great thing," he said.

"If just one young kid picks up riding and makes it to the Olympics, my job is done."

That many have also branded dressage as elitist, brandishing Rafalca as a sign that presidential candidate Mitt Romney is out of touch with the common man, doesn't worry him.

"I don't really see the elitism," he said.

"If you look at our team, there's nobody that's a millionaire. (U.S. reserve rider) Heather Blitz, she is not a wealthy person. She was in training camp without a groom. She mucked (out) her own stalls."

The London Olympics have clearly demonstrated that equestrian sports do attract the wealthy and privileged, as riders as well sponsors and horse owners.

Saudi royal Prince Abdullah al Saud won team bronze in show jumping on Monday and Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, was part of the silver medal-winning British eventing team.

But at the other end of the spectrum are talented riders who get to the top through sheer hard work and ability, such as Charlotte Dujardin, a school-leaver at 16 who has a realistic shot at team and individual dressage gold.

Dujardin will compete this afternoon for a British team that stands narrowly ahead of the long-dominant Germans going into the second round of the team contest.

"Is there money in sport?" Ebeling said. "In any sport there's money. But I don't think you can say it's an elitist sport at all."