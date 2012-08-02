LONDON Aug 2 The debut of the most famous bay
mare in America, disaster for the Canadians and consternation
over marks kept the audience riveted on day one of the Olympic
dressage contest on Thursday.
Britain had the lead midway through the two-day first phase
of the team competition, but reigning Olympic champions Germany
were not properly on the scoreboard yet.
Team veteran Carl Hester was on top for Britain after day
one with a strong though not outstanding score of 77.720
percent. Teammate and world No. 2 Laura Bechtolscheimer was
second on 76.839 percent, but was unhappy with her score.
"I am a little bit baffled at the moment at by far my lowest
score in many years. I wasn't expecting that. I felt like I had
a good ride, bar a little mistake at the end of the canter
extension," she said.
"I was pretty disappointed, especially for my team. We were
hoping we'd get a good 80 (percent) score like we usually do."
Hester said Bechtolsheimer's horse Mistral Hojris, nicknamed
Alf, could be edgy around major crowds but there was still
plenty of time in the five-day competition.
The remaining 25 riders, including top-ranked Adelinde
Cornelissen of the Netherlands, Britain's Charlotte Dujardin,
whose horse Valegro earned a world record score for the grand
prix special earlier this year, and strong German contender
Helen Langehanenberg will complete the grand prix test on
Friday.
In the grand prix, horse and rider must execute a pre-set
series of precise and demanding movements, including the lofty
trot called the passage and the pirouette.
DANCING HORSE DEBUT
British fans got a first glimpse of Rafalca, the horse that
has vaulted into the headlines in the run-up to the U.S.
elections, as the "dancing horse" performed under the watchful
eye of famous part-owner Ann Romney, wife of U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
U.S. Democrats have brandished Rafalca a symbol of a U.S.
Republican presidential candidate who is out of touch with the
common man and she has quickly become the most famous dressage
horse in America.
Wary of being seen as an elitist, the multi-millionaire
Romney distanced himself from Rafalca in a TV interview from
London last week, saying he was paying little attention to the
dressage event.
U.S. rider Jan Ebeling said the political fuss had no impact
on his preparation for his first Olympics.
"There certainly was a lot of media attention going on but I
think it turned out to be a good thing for the sport. And I
don't really get distracted by these things," he said.
And the world's most famous dressage horse? "I think she's
peaking just at the right time."
The top seven three-member teams and the top 11 individuals
from the two days then go through to the Aug. 7 final of the
team competition, where riders will perform the more technically
demanding grand prix special test.
The top 18 riders after the grand prix special go through to
the Aug. 9 freestyle, where riders design their own programme of
movements and set it to music.
Three-time individual Olympic champion Anky van Grunsven of
the Netherlands lay in fifth after a good test on Salinero, the
horse she rode to gold in the 2008 Olympics.
If she picks up a medal here, she will break the record for
the most Olympic hardware won by an equestrian. She said she was
unaware of the record.
"This time I am only here for the team," she told reporters.
"If it was for my own result, I could have stayed at home. I do
not have a good chance this time."
The world's second-oldest Olympian, 71-year-old Hiroshi
Hoketsu of Japan, and his horse Whisper stood in 17th place as
they performed a test that had the crowd roaring.
Bad luck continued to dog Canada's equestrians as their
dressage squad was cut from the competition. Capital, ridden by
David Marcus, spooked repeatedly in his test and was eliminated
for going over time.
A new format launched at this Olympics has seen dressage
team sizes cut to three, so any elimination knocks the whole
team out of contention.
"Things were going fine until he spotted a TV camera in the
corner and the crowd were moving around in their seats due to
the rain and it all went wrong," said the U.S.-born Marcus, who
took Canadian citizenship just before the Olympic deadline in
2011.
"It was totally out of character and I am desperately
disappointed."
The Canadians were also knocked out of team eventing after
three falls in Monday's cross-country. A fourth rider dropped
out before the jumping with only Jessica Phoenix and Exponential
finishing the competition.
Canada's jumping team, which took team silver and individual
gold in 2008, could make up for this week's disasters when it
takes centre stage next week.
"We have a strong team," said reigning individual Olympic
champion Eric Lamaze, whose gold medal horse Hickstead died
tragically in the ring last year.
"Coming to the Games this time, I'm not feeling like I'm
defending my title without Hickstead. But I've got a good young
horse here and a great team."
(Editing by Jason Neely)