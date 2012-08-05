Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Olympic equestrian jumping team final standings after Round 1 on Sunday. Results Table Overall 1. Saudi Arabia Kamal Bahamdan (Noblesse des Tess)/Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos)/Ramzi Al Duhami (Bayard van de Villa There)/Abdullah Sharbatly (Sultan) 1.00 2. Netherlands Jur Vrieling (Bubalu)/Maikel van der Vleuten (Verdi)/Marc Houtzager (Tamino)/Gerco Schroeder (London) 4.00 2. Britain Nick Skelton (Big Star)/Ben Maher (Tripple X/Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos)/Peter Charles (Murka's Vindicat W) 4.00 2. Sweden Jens Fredricson (Lunatic)/Lisen Fredricson (Matrix)/Henrik Von Eckermann (Allerdings)/Rolf-Goeran Bengtsson (Casall) 4.00 2. Switzerland Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets)/Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse)/Werner Muff (Kiamon)/Pius Schwizer (Carlina IV) 4.00 6. Canada Jill Henselwood (George)/Tiffany Foster (Victor)/Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze)/Ian Millar (Star Power) 5.00 7. Brazil Alvaro Affonso De Miranda Neto (AD Rahmannshof's Bogeno)/Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas (Wilexo)/Jose Roberto Reynoso Fernandes (Maestro St.Lois)/Rodrigo Pessoa (Rebozo) 8.00 7. U.S. McLain Ward (Antares)/Reed Kessler (Cylana)/Richard Fellers (Flexible)/Beezie Madden (Via Volo) 8.00 9. Mexico Nicolas Pizarro (Crossing Jordan)/Alberto Michan (Rosalia la Silla)/Federico Fernandez (Victoria)/Jaime Azcarraga (Gangster)
10.00 10. Australia Matt Williams (Watch Me)/Julia Hargreaves (Vedor)/Edwina Tops-Alexander (Itot du Chateau)/James Paterson-Robinson (Lanosso) 12.00 10. Germany Marcus Ehning (Plot Blue)/Janne-Friederike Meyer (Lambrasco)/Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Bella Donna 66)/Christian Ahlmann (Codex One)
12.00 12. France Simon Delestre (Napoli du Ry)/Penelope Leprevost (Mylord Carthago*Hn)/Kevin Staut (Sea Coast Silvana)/Olivier Guillon (Lord de Theize) 14.00 13. Belgium Philippe le Jeune (Vigo d'Arsouilles)/Gregory Wathelet (Cadjanine Z)/Dirk Demeersman (Bufero van het Panishof)/Jos Lansink (Valentina van T Heike) 16.00 14. Ukraine Cassio Rivetti (Temple Road)/Oleksandr Onyshchenko (Comte d'Arsouilles)/Bjoern Nagel (Niack de l'Abbaye)/Katharina Offel (Vivant) 21.00 15. Chile Samuel Parot (Al Calypso)/Thomas Couve Correa (Underwraps)/Rodrigo Carrasco (Or de la Charboniere)/Carlos Milthaler (A S Hyo Altanero)
22.00 Round 1 1. Saudi Arabia Kamal Bahamdan (Noblesse des Tess)/Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos)/Ramzi Al Duhami (Bayard van de Villa There)/Abdullah Sharbatly (Sultan) 1.00 2. Britain Nick Skelton (Big Star)/Ben Maher (Tripple X)/Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos)/Peter Charles (Murka's Vindicat W) 4.00 2. Netherlands Jur Vrieling (Bubalu)/Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi)/Marc Houtzager (Tamino)/Gerco Schroeder (London) 4.00 2. Sweden Jens Fredricson (Lunatic)/Lisen Fredricson (Matrix)/Henrik Von Eckermann (Allerdings)/Rolf-Goeran Bengtsson (Casall) 4.00 2. Switzerland Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets)/Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse)/Werner Muff (Kiamon)/Pius Schwizer (Carlina) 4.00 6. Canada Jill Henselwood (George)/Tiffany Foster (Victor)/Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze)/Ian Millar (Star Power) 5.00 7. Brazil Alvaro Affonso De Miranda Neto (AD Rahmannshof's Bogeno)/Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas (Wilexo)/Jose Roberto Reynoso Fernandes (Maestro St.Lois)/Rodrigo Pessoa (Rebozo) 8.00 7. U.S. McLain Ward (Antares)/Reed Kessler (Cylana)/Richard Fellers (Flexible)/Beezie Madden (Coral Reef Via Volo) 8.00 9. Mexico Nicolas Pizarro (Crossing Jordan)/Alberto Michan (Rosalia la Silla)/Federico Fernandez (Victoria)/Jaime Azcarraga (Gangster)
10.00 10. Australia Matt Williams (Watch Me)/Julia Hargreaves (Vedor)/Edwina Tops-Alexander (Itot du Chateau)/James Paterson-Robinson (Lanosso) 12.00 10. Germany Marcus Ehning (Plot Blue)/Janne-Friederike Meyer (Lambrasco)/Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Bella Donna 66)/Christian Ahlmann (Codex One)
12.00 12. France Simon Delestre (Napoli du Ry)/Penelope Leprevost (Mylord Carthago*Hn)/Kevin Staut (Sea Coast Silvana)/Olivier Guillon (Lord de Theize) 14.00 13. Belgium Philippe Lejeune (Vigo d'Arsouilles)/Gregory Wathelet (Cadjanine Z)/Dirk Demeersman (Bufero van het Panishof)/Jos Lansink (Cavalor Valentina) 16.00 14. Ukraine Cassio Rivetti (Temple Road)/Oleksandr Onyshchenko (Comte d'Arsouilles)/Bjoern Nagel (Niack de l'Abbaye)/Katharina Offel (Vivant) 21.00 15. Chile Samuel Parot (Al Calypso)/Thomas Couve Correa (Underwraps)/Rodrigo Carrasco (Or de la Charboniere)/Carlos Milthaler (A S Hyo Altanero)
22.00
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.