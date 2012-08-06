Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the equestrian jumping team competition on Monday. Overall 1. Britain Nick Skelton (Big Star)/Ben Maher (Tripple X III)/Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos)/Peter Charles (Murka's Vindicat W)
8.00 points 2. Netherlands Jur Vrieling (VDL Bubalu)/Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi)/Marc Houtzager (Tamino)/Gerco Schroeder (Eurocommerce London) 8.00 3. Saudi Arabia Kamal Bahamdan (Delphi)/Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos)/Ramzi Al Duhami (Bayard V Devilla T.)/Abdullah Sharbatly (Sultan)
14.00 4. Switzerland Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets)/Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse)/Werner Muff (Kiamon)/Pius Schwizer (Carlina)
16.00 5. Canada Jill Henselwood (George)/Tiffany Foster (Victor)/Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze)/Ian Millar (Star Power)
26.00 6. Sweden Jens Fredricson (Lunatic)/Lisen Fredricson (Matrix)/Henrik Von Eckermann (Allerdings)/Rolf-Goeran Bengtsson (Casall La Silla)
28.00 6=. U.S. McLain Ward (Antares F)/Reed Kessler (Cylana)/Richard Fellers (Flexible)/Beezie Madden (Coral Reef Via Volo)
28.00 8. Brazil Alvaro Affonso De Miranda Neto (AD Rahmannshof's Bogeno)/Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas (Wilexo)/Jose Roberto Reynoso Fernandes (Maestro St.Lois)/Rodrigo Pessoa (HH Rebozo) 67.00
Round 1 1. Saudi Arabia Kamal Bahamdan (Delphi)/Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos)/Ramzi Al Duhami (Bayard V Devilla T.)/Abdullah Sharbatly (Sultan)
1.00 2. Britain Nick Skelton (Big Star)/Ben Maher (Tripple X III)/Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos)/Peter Charles (Murka's Vindicat W)
4.00 2=. Netherlands Jur Vrieling (VDL Bubalu)/Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi)/Marc Houtzager (Tamino)/Gerco Schroeder (Eurocommerce London) 4.00 2=. Sweden Jens Fredricson (Lunatic)/Lisen Fredricson (Matrix)/Henrik Von Eckermann (Allerdings)/Rolf-Goeran Bengtsson (Casall La Silla)
4.00 2=. Switzerland Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets)/Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse)/Werner Muff (Kiamon)/Pius Schwizer (Carlina IV)
4.00 6. Canada Jill Henselwood (George)/Tiffany Foster (Victor)/Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze)/Ian Millar (Star Power)
5.00 7. Brazil Alvaro Affonso De Miranda Neto (AD Rahmannshof's Bogeno)/Carlos Mota Ribas (Wilexo)/Jose Roberto Reynoso Fernandes (Maestro St.Lois)/Rodrigo Pessoa (HH Rebozo) 8.00 7=. U.S. Mclain Ward (Antares F)/Reed Kessler (Cylana)/Richard Fellers (Flexible)/Beezie Madden (Coral Reef Via Volo)
8.00 9. Mexico Nicolas Pizarro (Crossing Jordan)/Alberto Michan (Rosalia la Silla)/Federico Fernandez (Victoria)/Jaime Azcarraga (Gangster)
10.00 10. Australia Matt Williams (Watch Me)/Julia Hargreaves (Vedor)/Edwina Tops-Alexander (Cevo Itot du Chateau)/James Paterson-Robinson (Lanosso) 12.00 10=. Germany Marcus Ehning (Plot Blue)/Janne Friederike Meyer (Cellagon Lambrasco)/Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Bella Donna 66)/Christian Ahlmann (Codex One) 12.00 12. France Simon Delestre (Napoli du Ry)/Penelope Leprevost (Mylord Carthago*Hn)/Kevin Staut (Sea Coast Silvana)/Olivier Guillon (Lord de Theize) 14.00 13. Belgium Philippe Lejeune (Vigo d'Arsouilles)/Gregory Wathelet (Euphony Cadjanine Z)/Dirk Demeersman (Bufero vh Panishof)/Jos Lansink (Cavalor Valentina) 16.00 14. Ukraine Cassio Rivetti (Temple Road)/Oleksandr Onyshchenko (Comte d'Arsouilles)/Bjoern Nagel (Niack de l'Abbaye)/Katharina Offel (Vivant) 21.00 15. Chile Samuel Parot (Al Calypso)/Thomas Couve Correa (Underwraps)/Rodrigo Carrasco (Or de la Charboniere)/Carlos Milthaler (A S Hyo Altanero) 22.00
Round 2 1. Britain Nick Skelton (Big Star)/Ben Maher (Tripple X III)/Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos)/Peter Charles (Murka's Vindicat W)
4.00 1=. Netherlands Jur Vrieling (VDL Bubalu)/Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi)/Marc Houtzager (Tamino)/Gerco Schroeder (Eurocommerce London) 4.00 3. Switzerland Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets)/Paul Estermann (Castlefield Eclipse)/Werner Muff (Kiamon)/Pius Schwizer (Carlina)
12.00 4. Saudi Arabia Kamal Bahamdan (Delphi)/Abdullah Bin Metab Al Saud (Davos)/Ramzi Al Duhami (Bayard V Devilla T.)/Abdullah Sharbatly (Sultan)
13.00 5. U.S. McLain Ward (Antares F)/Reed Kessler (Cylana)/Richard Fellers (Flexible)/Beezie Madden (Coral Reef Via Volo)
20.00 6. Canada Jill Henselwood (George)/Tiffany Foster (Victor)/Eric Lamaze (Derly Chin De Muze)/Ian Millar (Star Power)
21.00 7. Sweden Jens Fredricson (Lunatic)/Lisen Fredricson (Matrix)/Henrik Von Eckermann (Allerdings)/Rolf-Goeran Bengtsson (Casall La Silla)
24.00 8. Brazil Alvaro Affonso De Miranda Neto (AD Rahmannshof's Bogeno)/Carlos Mota Ribas (Wilexo)/Jose Roberto Reynoso Fernandes (Maestro St.Lois)/Rodrigo Pessoa (HH Rebozo) 59.00 Jump-off 1. Britain Nick Skelton (Big Star)/Ben Maher (Tripple X III)/Scott Brash (Hello Sanctos)/Peter Charles (Murka's Vindicat W)
2. Netherlands Jur Vrieling (VDL Bubalu)/Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi)/Marc Houtzager (Tamino)/Gerco Schroeder (Eurocommerce London)
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.