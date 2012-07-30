By Sarah Edmonds
rode a strong cross country course in the second phase of the
Olympic eventing competition on Monday, putting Britain in a
good position for a medal.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter did well to finish within
the time allowed with no faults, particularly after her horse
lost its front shoes on a course so slippery that seven riders
had fallen off.
With around half the field having ridden, Phillips was in
fifth place overall, one of only five riders to complete the
course inside the 10 minutes three seconds allowed.
"It's so slippery out there with the hills and the turns,"
she said. "It's hard work."
Losing shoes can make it more difficult to ride quick turns
on grass but Phillips praised her mount, High Kingdom.
"It's the type of horse he is. He's quick and turns well,
and he handles it really well."
Some riders who completed the Greenwich Park course said
they had taken the precaution of screwing in extra large studs
to give them better traction on the 5.7-km course of 28
obstacles.
Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, Duchess of
Cambridge, and his brother Prince Harry and were among several
senior royals on hand to cheer Zara on.
Phillips's mother, Princess Anne, also represented Britain
in eventing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.
