* O'Connor given London spot eight years after losing medal
* Rival Lynch loses nomination after horse disqualified
DUBLIN, July 10 An Irish show jumper stripped of
his 2004 Olympic gold medal after a doping scandal is to get a
second chance with a last-minute call up to the team for the
London Games after a rival rider was disqualified.
Cian O'Connor, stripped of Ireland's only gold medal at the
2004 Athens Olympics after his horse failed a dope test, was
named as the second Irish show jumper for the London Games, the
Olympic Council of Ireland said in a statement on Tuesday.
He replaced Denis Lynch, whose nomination for the games was
withdrawn after his horse was disqualified during the Nations
Cup event at Aachen last week when his horse was found to be
hypersensitive.
Lynch was one of four show jumpers suspended from the
Beijing Olympics in 2008 after their horses tested positive for
capsaicin, a derivative of chilli peppers, banned for its
hypersensitising and pain-relieving properties.
Hypersensitivity can give a horse an unfair advantage in
show jumping competition and the International Federation for
Equestrian Sports tests for the artificial production of the
condition.
Lynch said in a statement his horse's condition was
naturally occurring.
O'Connor was stripped of his medal and handed a three-month
ban in 2005 after traces of prohibited substances were found in
his horse Waterford Crystal.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Ed Osmond)