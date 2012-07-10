* O'Connor given London spot eight years after losing medal

* Rival Lynch loses nomination after horse disqualified

DUBLIN, July 10 An Irish show jumper stripped of his 2004 Olympic gold medal after a doping scandal is to get a second chance with a last-minute call up to the team for the London Games after a rival rider was disqualified.

Cian O'Connor, stripped of Ireland's only gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics after his horse failed a dope test, was named as the second Irish show jumper for the London Games, the Olympic Council of Ireland said in a statement on Tuesday.

He replaced Denis Lynch, whose nomination for the games was withdrawn after his horse was disqualified during the Nations Cup event at Aachen last week when his horse was found to be hypersensitive.

Lynch was one of four show jumpers suspended from the Beijing Olympics in 2008 after their horses tested positive for capsaicin, a derivative of chilli peppers, banned for its hypersensitising and pain-relieving properties.

Hypersensitivity can give a horse an unfair advantage in show jumping competition and the International Federation for Equestrian Sports tests for the artificial production of the condition.

Lynch said in a statement his horse's condition was naturally occurring.

O'Connor was stripped of his medal and handed a three-month ban in 2005 after traces of prohibited substances were found in his horse Waterford Crystal.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Ed Osmond)