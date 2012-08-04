LONDON Aug 4 Young Syrian show jumper Ahmad
Saber Hamcho said on Saturday he was at the London 2012 Olympics
to represent "all Syrians".
A civil war in Syria has intensified in the past few weeks,
with fighting engulfing the country's capital Damascus and
largest city Aleppo for the first time in a 17-month-old
uprising against Assad family rule.
The 19-year-old, whose father faces sanctions in the United
States and the European Union for managing the financial
interests of Maher al-Assad, the brother of Syrian President
Bashar, said he would not talk about politics.
"For sure I feel bad - it's my country," the London-based
Hamcho, who posted a clear round in the first leg of the
individual competition, said of the situation in Syria.
"But this gives us and all the Syrians positive energy
because of what happened now, because of the clear round and we
represent all Syrians."
Hamcho denied media reports that he was related to the Assad
family.
"I read that they said I was related but I have no family
relationship," he told reporters.
"I represent no one. I represent only my country and they
should be proud of us, of athletes who are representing Syria."
His father Mohamed Hamcho was added to the European Union
sanctions list in March and the U.S. Treasury Department
sanctions list a month later.
Asked whether his father's situation affected his
performance, Hamcho said: "My father gave me all the support to
concentrate and do (my) best here. He said go there Ahmad for
your country and only your country."
He said the conflict back at home was not a distraction for
his performance on Wonderboy, a Belgian warmblood he acquired in
2010.
"I think it made it easier for me because I had more will to
do better in the ring there," Hamcho said.
"I am very well pleased with my performance. My horse jumped
fabulously there and we just hope the best for tomorrow and we
hope the best for all three Syrian athletes here in London."
Hamcho notched up one fault for being over the regulation
time on his round.
(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds, additional reporting by Khaled
Oweis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)