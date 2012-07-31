(Adds quotes, colour)

By Sarah Edmonds

LONDON, July 31 Germany's Michael Jung celebrated his 30th birthday in style on Tuesday, taking home both team and individual gold in the close-fought Olympic eventing contest.

The world and European champion produced two flawless and commanding rounds on his mount Sam in the final phase of the multi-discipline competition that tests horse and rider across dressage, cross-country and jumping.

"It was amazing. First we will have dinner with the family tonight and then we will have a big party," Jung said, adding that he never dreamt he could land two gold medals.

Asked what it felt like to have won all three championships in one year, he said simply: "Awesome."

Team mate Sandra Auffarth, riding Opgun Louvo, took bronze.

Britain emerged with team silver in front of a roaring home crowd hungry for a chance to see royal Olympian Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

However, it was a day of mixed fortunes for Britain.

Six-time Olympian Mary King went into the final round in third but had two rails down and dropped to fifth while Kristina Cook, also in sight of the podium at fourth going in, fell to sixth after two knockdowns.

Phillips jumped a confident clear in the individual, vaulting her to eighth spot from 14th.

EVENTER MOTHER

Her brother Peter, Prince William, his wife Kate and Prince Harry were all on hand to cheer Phillips as she cleared the last fence and gave her mount, High Kingdom, huge pats of approval.

Phillips's mother Princess Anne, a fellow eventer who rode for the British team at the 1976 Montreal Games, hung the medal around her daughter's neck and kissed her on both cheeks.

"When you get one of these put around your neck... you realise everything was worth it," Phillips said.

"It is amazing obviously to get it from your mum."

It was an outstanding first Olympics for individual silver medallist Sara Algotsson Ostholt of Sweden, who went into the second round in top spot and only dropped to second after a knockdown at the last fence.

She said she was trying to rein in her grey mare Wega and got out of position for the obstacle, which included a mock-up of the front door of Britain's 10 Downing Street, the traditional residence of the country's prime minister.

"I wanted to have a little bit more control," Algotsson Ostholt said of the knock-down.

Her mare Wega was born and raised on the family's breeding farm in Lackeby, Sweden.

It was a family affair for the Swedish team. Sister and fellow team member Linda Algotsson rode Wega's mother La Fair in the competition but did not make the final cut of 25 who went through to the individual round.

EMOTIONAL MOMENT

New Zealand took team bronze and Andrew Nicholson put in a strong showing in both the cross-country and jumping to finish fourth individually.

It was an emotional moment for team veteran Mark Todd, who ended eight years of retirement to ride in the Beijing Olympics.

"It's hard to believe I am back here after 28 years with another medal," said the 56-year-old double gold medallist, who finished joint 11th after the individual having knocked down two fences.

Todd, whose cumulative total after the three legs was 54.50 penalties, said he would not rule out Rio in four years' time.

London's Olympic eventing competition was a story of upsets as well as victories.

Japan's Yoshiaki Oiwa, the surprise leader after the weekend dressage phase, was eliminated after a fall in Monday's cross-country.

The jumping leg proved the undoing of Germany's Ingrid Klimke, who held joint top spot with Algotsson Ostholt after a superb cross-country. She withdrew from the second round after knocking down two fences in the first.

Still, Klimke was delighted to share in the team gold and said jumping was not the strong suit of her horse Butts Abraxxas.

"I am so proud, but most of all I am proud of my horse. He showed all his qualities here in London and to have just two fences down was not a catastrophe," she said. (Additional reporting by Paul Majendie; Editing by Alison Wildey)