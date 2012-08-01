LONDON Aug 1 Venezuela's Ruben Limardo Gascon
broke his country's 44-year gold medal drought on Wednesday when
he defeated Norway's Bartosz Piasecki 15-10 in the men's epee
competition for the nation's first fencing medal.
Piasecki's silver was also a first fencing medal for Norway.
The men's field was upended early in the day after Estonian
world number one Nikolai Novosjolov was defeated by Seth Kelsey
of the United States while the Baltic nation's prime minister
Andrus Ansip looked on.
Kelsey took fourth, losing the bronze medal match to South
Korea's Jung Jinsun by a single touch.
Limardo Gascon's medal is the first of these Games for
Venezuela.
