Results Table
Andrea Cassara (Italy) beat Mohamed Samandi (Tunisia) 15-7
Choi Byung-Chul (South Korea) beat Zhu Jun (China) 15-13
Lei Sheng (China) beat Roland Schlosser (Austria) 15-9
Race Imboden (U.S.) beat Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) 15-5
Yuki Ota (Japan) beat Benjamin Kleibrink (Germany) 15-5
Victor Sintes (France) beat Kenta Chida (Japan) 15-11
Andrea Baldini (Italy) beat Ryo Miyake (Japan) 15-6
Erwan Le Pechoux (France) beat Enzo Lefort (France) 15-9
Sebastian Bachmann (Germany) beat Renal Ganeev (Russia) 15-9
Peter Joppich (Germany) beat James Davis (Britain) 15-10
Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Etienne Lalonde Turbide
(Canada) 15-6
Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) beat Richard Kruse (Britain) 15-5
Valerio Aspromonte (Italy) beat Radu Daraban (Romania) 15-11
Alaaeldin Mohamed El Sayed Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Miles
Chamley-Watson (U.S.) 15-10
Ma Jianfei (China) beat Daniel Gomez (Mexico) 15-9
Alexey Cheremisinov (Russia) beat Tarek Fouad (Egypt) 15-8