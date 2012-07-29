By Daniel Bases
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 It proved a triumphant time for
the underdog in the men's individual sabre on Sunday as
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi won gold after his path to the podium
cleared with the early exit of the German and Russian top seeds.
Fifth seeded Szilagyi beat 14th seed Diego Occhiuzzi of
Italy 15-8, matching the outcome between the two countries when
London hosted the 1948 Olympics.
Szilagyi, 22, took a commanding 7-0 lead before the end of
the first period of regulation and never looked back. A silver
for Occhiuzzi, viewed as Italy's third man, was an unexpected
triumph for the 31-year-old from Napoli.
In 1948, Hungarian fencing great Aladar Gerevich, who won
seven Olympic golds, beat Italian Vincenzo Pinton.
Szilagyi, who placed 15th in Beijing and took sixth in both
the 2011 and 2010 world championships beamed under the glare of
the cameras.
"To be honest I have never been part of a press conference
room before. It feels great. I can say, I have never been as
happy as when I stood up on the podium and took up this gold
medal," he told reporters after the ceremony at London's ExCel
Centre.
"When I was up eight to one, that's when I started to think
about winning," Szilagyi said.
On his way to the final, he ended the dreams of a repeat
gold for China's Beijing champion Zhong Man, who since his win
four years ago has slid down the world standings and was seeded
21st.
EMOTIONAL KOVALEV
An emotional Nikolay Kovalev of Russia won the bronze medal
over Romanian Rares Dumitrescu having already proved his mettle
with a 15-12 victory over former world champion and top seed
Nicolas Limbach of Germany.
Kovalev, 25, outshone his countryman and number two seed
Alexey Yakimenko, the European champion, who lost 15-14 to Daryl
Homer of the United States in the round of 16. Homer placed
sixth.
Kovalev, for a moment, kept alive the chance for Russia's
national coach, Frenchman Christian Bauer, to guide a third
nation to individual gold in men's sabre.
"I told him to fence free, not to think about a (bronze)
medal," said Bauer, who coached Zhong to victory in Beijing and
Italy's Aldo Montano to the top spot in Athens.
Bauer attributed Yakimenko's loss on mental factors, saying
the fencer had made similar mistakes at the 2011 world
championships.
"In difficult matches he loses a little bit his mind," Bauer
said. "I believe he is number one in the world, but he must
win."
World champion Montano's quest was cut short by his team
mate Occhiuzzi, in a 15-13 loss.
"It was always my dream. I was always thought of as the
underdog with only team medals to my name. But I knew I had the
abilities and I just had a magical day," said Occhiuzzi, who
comes from Naples in the south of Italy.
Montano, whose grandfather won silver in team sabre in 1948,
had said before the match that he was nursing a pulled groin
muscle from the Italian championships in May.
In preparation for the Games, the Athens gold medal winner
bleached his head with the words "God save The Queen" in tribute
to his family name returning to London to compete.
