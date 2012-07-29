By Daniel Bases
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Hungary's Aron Szilagyi beat
Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi to win gold in the men's individual
sabre by a score of 15-8 on Saturday, the same outcome between
the two countries as when London hosted the 1948 Olympics.
Fifth seed Szilagyi took a commanding 7-0 lead before the
end of the first period of regulation and never looked back. A
silver for Occhiuzzi, seeded 14, was an unexpected triumph for
the 31-year-old from Napoli.
In 1948, Hungarian fencing giant Aladar Gerevich beat
Italian Vincenzo Pinton. Gerevich has a record haul of gold
medals for a fencer.
