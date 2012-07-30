By Daniel Bases
LONDON, July 30 Ukraine's Yana Shemyakina won
gold in the women's individual epee after a nail-biting 9-8
extra-time win over reigning Olympic champion Britta Heidemann
of Germany at the London Games on Monday.
Twelfth seed Shemyakina was a surprise winner, having worked
her way through the preliminaries.
She beat fifth seed Ana Maria Branza and then knocked out
another Romanian in fourth seed Simona Gherman. Shemyakina
finished 18th at the Beijing Olympics.
Heidemann reached the gold medal match after a controversial
call in the semi-final against South Korea's Shin A Lam that
sparked a one hour protest with Shin refusing to leave the piste
until all protests by her federation failed.
