LONDON, July 30 Ukraine's Yana Shemyakina won gold in the women's individual epee after a nail-biting 9-8 extra-time win over reigning Olympic champion Britta Heidemann of Germany at the London Games on Monday.

Twelfth seed Shemyakina was a surprise winner, having worked her way through the preliminaries.

She beat fifth seed Ana Maria Branza and then knocked out another Romanian in fourth seed Simona Gherman. Shemyakina finished 18th at the Beijing Olympics.

Heidemann reached the gold medal match after a controversial call in the semi-final against South Korea's Shin A Lam that sparked a one hour protest with Shin refusing to leave the piste until all protests by her federation failed. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by Ken Ferris)