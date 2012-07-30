(Adds quotes, background)
By Daniel Bases
LONDON, July 30 Ukraine's Yana Shemyakina caused
an upset by winning gold in the women's individual epee with a
nail-biting 9-8 extra-time victory over defending champion
Britta Heidemann of Germany at the London Olympics on Monday.
Twelfth seed Shemyakina, who was 18th at the Beijing Games
four years ago, worked her way through the preliminaries here
with two key victories over top-ranked Romanian fencers.
She beat fifth seed Ana Maria Branza and then knocked out
another Romanian in fourth-ranked Simona Gherman.
Heidemann reached the gold-medal match after a controversial
incident in her semi-final against Shin A Lam sparked a one-hour
protest.
The South Korean refused to leave the piste, as was her
right under the rules, until all protests by her federation
failed.
"The German must still have been thinking about the
semi-final and wasn't able to focus as much on my bout,"
Shemyakina told reporters through a translator.
The controversy erupted over whether the clock was counting
down correctly.
"I am not blaming the argument for my defeat but on the
other hand it did cause me stress," said Heidemann.
"Of course I would have loved to take my second gold medal
but after five tough matches here I think I have won silver and
not lost gold."
BRONZE ATTEMPT
Shin came back to fence in the bronze-medal match but lost
15-11 to number one seed Sun Yujie of China.
Earlier, the Korean protested against a controversial call
for one hour in the semi-final with Heidemann.
Shin was physically escorted off the piste after her team
argued against a call that awarded a winning touch to the
German.
Shin sat slumped with a towel round her, emotions frayed by
watching four years of dreaming of gold end in abject misery.
"I don't understand how this could have happened. The one
hour was really difficult for me and my feelings," Shin said
through an interpreter.
Heidemann, a one-time Playboy model, said she did not blame
Shin for the incident.
"It is neither her nor my fault. After the decision the
Korean coach came to me and also to my coach and we hugged each
other and said we are sorry for each other. I think that was
really a fair gesture and I appreciate that," said the German.
Shemyakina took advantage of the extra time between the
semi-finals and the final, discussing tactics with her coach.
According to the Ukrainian champion, the crowd may have
played a part in disturbing Heidemann's concentration for the
final after the fans had applauded Shin as she sat with the
spotlight on her pristine white uniform in a darkened sports
hall.
"In the dressing room you could hear how the crowd supported
the Korean fencer and that upset the German a little bit," said
Shemyakina.
"It may have affected her but there was no way I was giving
the medal away. She already has a gold and there's no way I was
going to give this one to her."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)