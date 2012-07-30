* South Korea's Shin, after 1 hour sit-in fails to medal

By Daniel Bases

LONDON, July 30 South Korea's Shin A Lam returned to the fencing piste on Monday after protesting for one hour a controversial call that cost her the chance for gold and left her with nothing as she lost the bronze medal match to top seed Sun Yujie of China.

Shin was physically escorted off the fencing piste after more than an hour on Monday after her team protested a call that awarded a winning touch to Britta Heidemann in the women's epee semi-final.

Germany's Heidemann ran off the strip screaming with joy, but Shin did not leave the piste as this would have indicated she had accepted the decision.

Her coach has lodged a formal written complaint, but this was rejected by Fencing's governing body.

