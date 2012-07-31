(Adds quotes, background)
By Daniel Bases
LONDON, July 30 South Korea's Shin A Lam
returned to the fencing piste on Monday after making a one-hour
protest against a controversial judge's call that had cost her
the chance of a gold medal.
Shin was physically escorted off the piste after her team
argued against the award of a winning touch to Germany's Britta
Heidemann in the epee semi-final.
Heidemann ran off screaming with joy after the initial
awarding of the touch but was then called back to await the
final decision of the judge.
The defending champion from Germany later went on to lose
the final to Ukrainian Yana Shemyakina while Shin was beaten
15-11 by top seed Sun Yujie of China in the bronze-medal match.
After initial discussions resulted in Heidemann being
awarded the final touch in the semi-final, a stunned Shin did
not move.
The Korean did not leave the piste as this would have
indicated she accepted the decision of the judge, Austrian
Barbara Csar. By staying, Shin was exercising her rights under
the rules.
An indelible image of Shin will linger in the memory, a
25-year old looking dejected as she sits on a dramatically
spot-lit piste, pristine in her white uniform with a towel
draped over her shoulder.
The Korean was also surrounded by 7,000 screaming
spectators, many unsure what was happening.
Her coach, Shim Jaesung, lodged a written complaint that was
ultimately rejected by the FIE (Federation International
d'Escrime), fencing's governing body.
"I did everything I could," Shim said in an interview with
Reuters while standing outside the FIE's office at the ExCel
Centre.
Executive members of the FIE board were meeting late into
the night discussing the contents of a statement due for release
on Tuesday.
"They said your fencer has to continue the match so I had to
accept the decision," said Shim.
"Shin told me, 'I am okay', but I fear she is not okay,"
added the drained-looking coach who also sits on the FIE rules
committee.
Germany's fencing delegation head, Manfred Kaspar, and Shim
were seen having calm discussions while the officials
deliberated.
"I completely agree with my colleague from Korea's decision
to make a protest against a refereeing decision. We are not
angry," said Kaspar.
While the tip of a fencing blade is widely considered the
second fastest moving object in sport, behind a marksman's
bullet, in the match between Shin and Heidemann there were at
least three separate actions while a single second remained on
the clock.
The row erupted when two double-touches were recorded with a
second to go and Shin thought she had triumphed. But a single
second was put back on the clock after some discussions.
Heidemann then unleashed a blistering surge forward, hitting
Shin while also avoiding her blade.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)