By Peter Rutherford and Daniel Bases
LONDON, July 31 Fencing's world governing body
(FIE) said on Tuesday it had offered South Korean Shin A-lam a
special medal following her controversial elimination from the
Olympic epee semi-final.
"The FIE (Federation International d'Escrime) will give an
FIE medal to Shin A Lam," a spokesman said.
The exact date, location and who would make the presentation
have not yet been worked out yet.
"It will probably occur during the Olympics," the spokesman
added, giving the first official indication that the FIE
recognised there was a problem with their timing systems.
The inscription is to say: "For aspiration to win and
respect of the rules."
On Monday a weeping Shin staged a one-hour protest and had
to be physically escorted off the fencing piste following her
loss to Germany's Britta Heidemann.
Her protest created one of these Games' more unsightly
images of an athlete slumped over and distraught but forced to
endure the eyes of over 7,000 spectators while sitting alone on
a dramatically spot-lit piste, pristine in her white uniform.
The row erupted when two double-touches were recorded with a
second to go and Shin thought she had triumphed. However, a
single second was put back on the clock after some discussion.
Heidemann then unleashed a blistering surge forward, hitting
Shin while also avoiding her blade.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Korean Olympic Committee
President Park Yong-sung said that the FIE recognised there were
issues with their timekeeping and apologised to Shin.
The FIE also praised Shin for competing in the bronze medal
match, which she later lost to China's Sun Yujie.
"I spoke to the FIE today. They never expected this kind of
thing to happen in the last second, three attacks. Their
timekeeping machine is only in seconds, not points of a second,"
Park said.
"Because of this system design they could not handle the
situation correctly yesterday, that they admit."
An FIE statement issued earlier on Tuesday had said the
technical director's decision was final.
