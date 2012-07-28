By Daniel Bases
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Italy's Arianna Errigo slayed
the queen of the Olympic piste on Saturday, taking down
three-time gold medalist and teammate Valentina Vezzali in a
semifinal bout punctuated with tactical footwork, shaking fists
and primal screams.
Errigo, who is contesting her first Olympics, won silver and
bronze in the 2010 and 2009 world championships, respectively.
She will now face her other teammate, Elisa Di Francisca,
who earlier beat South Korea's Nam Hyun Hee in the other
semifinal bout at London's ExCel Centre.
Vezzali, the most decorated female fencer in history,
carried Italy's flag into the Olympic stadium at the opening
ceremony on Friday.
The defeat means she will either win bronze or nothing for
the first time in her Olympic career, which at 38, spans the
past five Olympiads.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; editing by Jason Neely)