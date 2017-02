LONDON, July 28 Italy's Elisa Di Francisca won the Olympic gold medal in the women's fencing individual foil at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Di Francisca beat Italy's Arianna Errigo 12-11 at ExCeL in London to win the country's second gold medal and fifth medal of the games.

Italy now have five medals at the games. Results Table Elisa Di Francisca (Italy) beat Arianna Errigo (Italy) 12-11