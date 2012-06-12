By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 For most athletes an Olympic
medal is the pinnacle of success - for Peter Westbrook, it was
only the beginning.
A mixed race child from the inner-city, Westbrook was an
unlikely devotee to the sport of fencing, but having reaped the
rewards of the sport all the way to Olympic bronze in 1984, the
60-year-old now devotes himself to producing other Olympians.
His Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF) is marking its 20th
year and can boast 10 Olympians and counting, as well producing
lawyers, investment strategists and fencing coaches, not to
mention a string of students at elite U.S. universities.
The latest Olympian moulded by Westbrook is women's foilist
Nzingha Prescod, a 19-year old first generation American, who
not only has three cadet and junior world titles to her name but
possesses an Ivy League calibre mind.
Ranked 18th in the world in the senior division, she has put
her studies at Columbia University on hold to grasp for the
chance at Olympic glory.
"The pressure of making the team impacted my outlook. Now I
feel free," the right-handed Prescod said recently before
heading off to practice.
Even at the tender age of 19, and still in braces, she's not
the youngest American on the U.S. fencing squad. That
distinction goes to fellow foilist and world No. 4 ranked Lee
Kiefer from Lexington, Kentucky, who only turns 18 this week.
Prescod trains at the New York Fencers Club, the oldest
fencing salle in the United States. She'll be joined in London
by club mates Nicole Ross and men's foilist Miles
Chamley-Watson.
ACADEMIC TUTORING
The PWF runs its athletic and academic programs out of the
club, where the walls are filled with portraits of Olympians
past, that over time has reflected the growing diversity in the
sport's elite ranks.
"Maybe a month or two ago it was just enough to make the
team. Now I want to go for it. I want a medal at the Olympics
and I don't want my mom's time to be a waste," she said,
motivated by Kiefer's bronze at the 2011 World Championships in
Catania, Italy.
Brooklyn-born Prescod picked up a foil for the first time in
2001 at the age of nine. After trying a variety of sport and
dance, she eventually just wanted to follow her sister who was
taken to the Saturday morning training sessions run by the PWF.
After fencing is finished at midday, the foundation runs an
academic tutoring and test preparation programme for
participants who want to excel in high school and boost their
chances to get into top universities.
Prescod trains six days a week with her coach Buckie Leach.
"A good practice is a three or four T-shirt day," she said.
Her Saint Vincent-born mother Marva, a lawyer in Brookyln
Family Court who raised the girls on her own, heard about the
PWF from a colleague.
There Prescod found the unvarnished real world tough love
message that Westbrook delivers weekly to the kids.
GANG-INFESTED HOUSING PROJECTS
Westbrook came from the gang-infested housing projects of
Newark, New Jersey. His Japanese-born mother bribed him with $5
bills every time he went to fencing practice after school. His
African-American father, a soldier, had long ago abandoned the
family, creating emotional scars that Westbrook says has taken
"years of therapy" to overcome.
The bribes worked. He was off the streets and into a world
generally reserved for the white elite. Angry with his absent
father and the discrimination he felt by being half Japanese, he
fought his way to a college degree from New York University, a
bronze medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, 13 U.S. national
titles, and gold medals at the Pan American Games.
In the 20 years since he started his foundation, he has done
more to change the face of fencing in America, literally, by
offering inner-city kids from underserved New York neighborhoods
the chance to compete at world class levels in a sport dominated
by Europeans.
"With every person that comes in, we try to make it so
positive, to let them see their positive self. Let them see how
the things in their lives, the negativity, how they view things,
the pain. Whatever. The things that hamper them.... That I think
is what really differentiates us," he said.
He recognizes that the majority of the kids won't become
Olympians, but they can learn life skills, academic skills and
have the capacity to dream ambitiously and then work towards
making them reality.
"If you just deal with fencing, you get fencing results. But
if you kind of let the person see their own scars, and we've all
got scars, but if you let them see those scars and work with
them, you get a much better product," Westbrook said.
The majority of the kids are minorities from lower income
homes, although many do come from the wealthier suburbs. On a
typical Saturday morning, 150 or more elementary and high school
kids are run through 90 minutes of calisthenics and then choose
a weapon: foil, epee, or sabre.
Foil is the lightest of the three weapons with valid
touches, or points, made from the tip of the blade on an
opponent's torso. Rules govern who has the right of way or
advantage when making touches. Sabre has the same rules but
points can be scored either with the tip or a slash of the blade
from the waist upwards. Epee is simpler. The whole body is valid
and the points go to the one who hits first with the tip.
Prescod herself helps run some of the training groups. She
is composed and not easily ruffled on the strip. Yet she is also
not easy to open up and reveal too much of her life.
While she has a relationship with her Anguillan father and
his family, Prescod says the PWF filled in a missing part of her
family, and then some.
"I don't know what it is like to have a two-parent home,"
she said. "PWF is like my family. They are not extended, but
really close. A lot of other fencers don't really have that kind
of support network and that is what I think makes us so
successful."
