By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, July 12
NEW YORK, July 12 Already extraordinary, Italy's
Valentina Vezzali and the United States' Mariel Zagunis will try
to go one better at the London Olympic games and make deeper
marks in the fencing record books.
Vezzali, 38, is the reigning queen of the piste, the most
decorated female fencer in history and marking her fifth
Olympics. The current world champion, she will carry Italy's
flag into the Olympic stadium on July 27 before seeking her
fourth successive gold medal in women's individual foil the next
day.
"I am aware that I will be the athlete to beat. But this has
been so for years and also gives me strength and motivation,"
Vezzali she told Reuters.
Ranked number one in the Federation Internationale d'Escrime
(FIE) standings, she is at the heart of a deep Italian squad
that includes current men's foil, epee, and sabre world
champions.
Italian men's foilist Andrea Baldini gets a chance at
Olympic glory after a failed drug test killed his Beijing
dreams. Baldini protested his innocence and the FIE noted an
Italian prosecutor deemed an unidentified third party was
responsible for his unknowingly ingesting a banned substance.
Sanctioned with ineligibility for six months, he returned to win
the 2009 world title.
Mariel Zagunis, 27, the world number one in women's sabre,
is the only U.S. fencer to earn Olympic gold - and has done it
twice. Her triumphs in Athens and Beijing, where she led an
American 1-2-3, helped elevate fencing's low profile in the
country.
With six medals in 2008, the U.S. hopes to solidify top-tier
status in London against dominant Europeans and Asian powers
China and South Korea.
Russia seeks to regain their control of the men's sabre with
a Frenchman's help.
In Athens, Christian Bauer coached Italy's Aldo Montano,
currently world champion, to gold then coached China's Zhong Man
to Beijing gold,
Zhong will try to repeat in London but his former coach will
now be working with Russia's world number two Alexey Yakimenko
and his team mates.
Foil is the lightest of the three weapons, with valid
touches, or points, made with the blade's tip on an opponent's
torso. In sabre, points are scored with the tip or slash of the
blade from the waist up. Rules govern who has the right of way,
or advantage, in foil and sabre. In epee, valid touches go to
the first to hit with the tip anywhere on the body.
Fencing has been contested at every modern era games since
the first in 1896. The 212 competitors will vie for 10 gold
medals in individual and team events.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases)