BUCHAREST May 24 Foiled at the last in Beijing,
Romanian fencer Ana-Maria Branza believes the experience will
stand her in good stead to step up from silver to gold at this
year's Olympic Games in London.
The 27-year-old made her first Olympics debut in 2004 and
then won the silver medal in epee four years ago, missing out on
the gold to Germany's Britta Heidemann.
She now ranks second in the world behind China's Sun Yujie.
"The only person I should be afraid of is me, of how I will
react and how I will deal with pressure until then," Branza told
Reuters in an interview at a training gym in her hometown
Bucharest.
"That's all. As for the rest, there's no reason why I should
be afraid."
The professional fencer, who is a member of Bucharest's CSA
Steaua club, is in the final stages of preparation for the
Olympics, training in the gym and working on technical and
tactical aspects of fencing for up to three hours daily.
The key to gold would be coming up with something new, since
all the contestants would be well prepared and know each other
well, Branza said.
The big challenge will be China's Sun, a rising talent
competing at her first Olympics, while Heidemann has sunk to
23rd in the epee rankings. Branza won her only tie against Sun.
"One must surprise the opponent, and not in a pleasant way,"
she said. "Now of course, everyone says that this silver should
be changed for gold."
Branza first stepped into a fencing gym back in 1995 when
she was 11-years-old, pushed from the back by her brother.
"I've asked him why he chose fencing for me. The only
explanation was that I was very much a tomboy when I was young."
Now, almost 17 years later, the Romanian fencer said she has
never considered doing something else with her life, even though
she came second last at her first championship.
"I just followed my road. And apparently this was my road in
the end, " she said.
NEXT STOP RIO
Thinking about the previous two Olympics, Branza said she
was now more focused on London than remembering the past. In
Athens she felt somehow out of place among athletes she had
previously seen only on television.
"Honestly, I believe it was better for me then, when I was
more relaxed than now when everybody tells me I must come back
with a medal," she said.
Beijing was a different story. The team went to the
competition two weeks before it started and Branza wished she
could come home as soon as possible.
"I remember the competition gym even now. If I think well
about it I remember every touch, every training we did there
before, the fact the people from anti-doping came to us every
day ... These are memories you can't give up."
Whatever happens in London, where team mate Simona Gherman
also has a shot at a medal, Branza is already looking to 2016.
"My colleagues plan this (having a child) after London, but
me no. I prefer thinking about Rio," she said. "I was given a
gift when I was born and it's not the case to refuse it if I
still can do this."
