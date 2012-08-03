LONDON Aug 3 Shin A Lam, the South Korean
fencer who refused to leave the field of play after a timing
problem shattered her Olympic dream, was just a split second
away from either gold or silver.
Fencing's governing body issued an official statement on
Friday explaining the sequence of events, including a
timekeeper's too-quick finger that resulted in a full second
being added to the clock during the sudden-death minute of the
epee semi-final.
The row erupted when two double-touches were recorded with a
second to go and Shin thought she had triumphed over Germany's
Britta Heidemann, having been given what is called priority.
The priority holder wins if the score remains tied when the
time runs down. However, a single second was put back on the
clock after some discussion and Heidemann used the extra time to
launch a blistering attack and win the semi.
Shin was reduced to a sobbing mess, sitting on the piste in
the spotlight for an hour while her coaches protested. Heidemann
eventually took silver. Shin was left in fourth.
"During extra-time there were a total of four double hits,
and the bout continued until the clock showed 00:01. At this
stage there were two more double attacks, at the end of which
the clock still showed 00:01," the FIE's statement said.
"Unfortunately during the pause in the fight, the clock was
re-started in error which took the time down to 00:00," it said.
A source familiar with the discussions between FIE officials
and the London organisers, LOCOG, said the time on the clock
before it went to zero was approximately 0.02 of a second. An
FIE spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny the time.
Such fractions of seconds are vital in a sport that moves so
fast. If each fencer hits the other during a 40 millisecond
window in regular time, both score a point - a double-touch.
Bouts go to a maximum of 15 touches, before the different
sudden-death rules come into play where a single touch wins it
all. It is believed the tip of a fencing blade is second fastest
only to a marksman's bullet.
CONSOLATION PRIZE
In its statement, the FIE said it hoped future equipment -
which is already able to measure milliseconds - would show the
milliseconds for everyone to see.
The explanation, still short of an official apology, will
not make up for Shin's lost chance for Olympic gold. It is
unclear if Shin will accept a consolation medal for
sportsmanship offered by the FIE
"In order to resume the pride of the Korean people and also
to try to re-instate the honour of the athlete and to re-instate
the honour of the Korean Fencing Association, we would have to
get an apology from the IOC (International Olympic Committee)
and FIE and the promise that this would not happen again," Choi
Jongjun, the secretary general of the Korean Olympic Committee
told a news conference on Friday.
The timekeeper for Shin's match was a Games volunteer in the
technology department, LOCOG's fencing sports manager Hilary
Philbin said.
She said the volunteer had worked all day without any other
problems.
"I don't know how it happened from one to zero. It could
have happened in the break by accident. But the stopping of the
time during an action is automatic when the light goes off," FIE
technical director and sports event manager Raniero Bernardini
told Reuters.
"Frankly, in my experience as a technical director, in
general over roughly 30 years, it never happened before and for
me it is quite difficult to imagine such a situation," he said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Collett; Editing by Alison
Williams)