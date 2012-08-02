(Adds quotes, background)
By Daniel Bases
LONDON Aug 2 Italy beat Russia to take the
women's team foil gold medal on Thursday, capping a spectacular
run for the Italian team which has swept the individual medals.
The win over Russia by 45-31 demonstrated the sheer
domination of the Italian team which boasts the world's first,
second and fourth-ranked female foilists this season.
Russia's 31 points was the best any team could do against
Italy on the day after they trounced a young team from Britain
42-14 and then France 45-22.
Team competition takes matches to a maximum of 45 points or
whoever has more by the end of a nine-round rotation of bouts.
For Italian team anchor, Valentina Vezzali, who carried
Italy's flag into London's Olympic stadium on Friday, the gold
meant she surpassed her countrywoman Giovanna Trillini in the
Olympic medal count in women's fencing with nine to Trillini's
eight.
She already has more Olympic and world championship medals
than any other woman in the sword sport. But it is the bronze
medal she won on Saturday in the individual competition,
snatching a victory just seconds from defeat at the hands of
South Korea's Nam Hyun-Hee, that will motivate her for four more
years.
"I am happy because I gave everything I could... The bronze
gave me the energy and the will to go back to Brazil in four
years and to tell myself no, this is not it, to go on," said
Vezzali, who at 38 years old, wants to have a second child but
not before a long rest.
Vezzali's record haul of six gold medals equals compatriot
Edoardo Mangiarotti who has more Olympic fencing medals than
anyone else, collecting 13 between 1936 and 1960.
Elisa Di Francisca, the individual gold medal winner from
Italy, said the team's success meant the competition could not
have gone better. The mass of Italian spectators were treated to
the team's singing and dancing after the final touch by Vezzali.
"There was a lot of work behind it. But I like it and yes,
of course I would like to have as long a run as Valentina," Di
Francisca said. Rounding out the Italian team was world number
one ranked Arriana Errigo and No. 16 ranked Ilaria Salvatori.
The Italian team substituted Salvatori for Errigo, so
confident of their lead over Russia at 30 to 12, to ensure she
too received a medal. She lost nine touches against Russia's No.
11 ranked Aida Shanaeva but the victory was still in hand.
Italian coach Stefano Cerioni said the team took a long time
to get to this position.
"It is a challenge to take them here as individual athletes
to compete against each other but also beautiful that they can
then work together as a team," he said.
This Italian team of Di Francisca, Errigo and Vezzali are
the only national female squad, across all three weapons of
foil, epee and sabre, to sweep the individuals and take team
gold in a single Olympic Games.
In the bronze medal match, South Korea knocked on the door
of the world's fencing elite with a 43-32 win over France,
marking the first team fencing medal for the Asian nation.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by William James and Justin
Palmer)