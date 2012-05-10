ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece May 10 The London 2012
Olympics torch was lit by the sun's rays in ancient Olympia on
Thursday, kicking off a relay that will culminate with the
lighting of the Olympic stadium's cauldron during the Games
opening ceremony on July 27.
On a warm and sunny day at the site of the ancient Olympics,
an actress playing the high priestess lit the torch with the
help of a parabolic mirror as London, hosts also of the 1948
Games, became the only city ever to receive the flame twice.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)