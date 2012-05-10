* Sun ignites London Games torch
* Torch will land in Britain on May 18
By Karolos Grohmann and Deepa Babington
ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece, May 10 The countdown to
the London Olympics began with the kindling of the Games torch
by the sun's rays in ancient Olympia on Thursday, sparking a
relay that will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic
stadium's cauldron at the opening ceremony on July 27.
On a warm and sunny day at the site of the ancient Olympics,
actress Ino Menegaki, playing the high priestess, appealed to
sun God Apollo and needed only a few seconds to ignite the torch
at the ruins of the Temple of Hera with the help of a parabolic
mirror, 78 days before the Games get under way.
The relay's first torchbearer, Spyros Gianniotis, a
Liverpool-born Greek swimmer who won the gold medal in the 10-km
open water event at the 2011 world championships, started the
seven-day Greek leg of the relay before the flame is handed over
to London organisers on May 17 and flown to Britain a day later.
The second torchbearer was 19-year-old Alexander Loukos, a
Briton of Greek origin.
"With this ceremony we begin the final countdown to a dream
that came to life seven years ago in Singapore, when London was
selected to host the 2012 Games," said International Olympic
Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge in a brief speech.
This is the last torch ceremony of his presidency, as Rogge
steps down next year after 12 years in charge.
"The energy that passes from the sun to the Olympic flame
will light a torch that will travel from this birthplace of the
ancient Olympic Games to the country that invented modern sport
and the spirit of fair play, heralding the opening of the 2012
London Games on July 27," the Belgian surgeon said.
Olympic, London and Greek officials were seated inside the
stadium where the ancient Games were held and some 5,000
spectators watched the ceremony from the grassy slopes hugging
the arena.
POLICE PRESENCE
A strong police presence around the ancient site, and in the
town of Olympia, made sure the event went off without a hitch.
Four years ago human rights activists briefly disrupted the
Beijing Olympics ceremony.
London becomes the only city to have received the Olympic
flame twice - the first time being for the 1948 Games.
Britain's capital also hosted the 1908 Games, but the
torch-lighting ceremony and relay were introduced for the first
time for the 1936 Berlin Olympics as part of Nazi propaganda.
"I feel incredibly excited and I think it's a very, very big
moment," London Games chief Sebastian Coe told Reuters.
Coe, twice a 1,500 metres Olympic gold medallist, visited
Olympia in 1975 as an 18-year tourist, hardly expecting to be
back in 37 years to watch the torch being lit for an Olympics
hosted by Britain.
"For me, it really links what I did at Los Angeles and
Moscow (Games) with the ancient Games. I think for me this is
probably the moment that what I did in '80 and '84 properly
comes into context," he said.
The 70-day British leg of the relay will use 8,000
torchbearers and travel 12,800 km around the country, taking in
1,018 communities and the 1,085-metre summit of Snowdon, before
ending inside the Olympic stadium on the opening day of the
Games.
The relay will also take in landmarks around Britain with the
flame travelling by canal boat, cable car, tram, steam train,
hot air balloon and even motorcycle sidecar on the Isle of Man
TT course.
More than 95 percent of the population will be within an
hour of the route.
"As a country we have a tradition of coming to big events
like this quite late and then we get very, very enthusiastic
about it," Britain's Sports and Olympics minister Hugh Robertson
told reporters.
"I've been sort of expecting that there would be a slow,
steady buildup to this and as soon as the torch arrives I
suspect, if not hysteria, quite enormous enthusiasm is going to
take over."
