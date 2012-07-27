(Adds more details, updates figures)
By Avril Ormsby
LONDON, July 27 The Olympic torch relay has
completed its 70-day tour, the final leg having been finished by
royal barge on London's River Thames in front of tens of
thousands of enthusiastic spectators.
It finished its 8,000 mile journey at Tower Bridge at
midday, and will next be seen lighting the cauldron in the
Olympic Park during the opening ceremony later on Friday.
"This is the start of the Games," said Frazer, 63, a retired
Methodist minister who declined to give his surname, one of many
lining both sides of the river and nearby bridges.
"It's quite exciting - you feel part of it. The hiccups get
forgotten now."
Office workers stood in the floor-to-ceiling glass windows
of adjacent pristine offices to get some of the best views.
Elaine Byham, 64, who had travelled with friends to see the
flame for a second time after it earlier went through their
neighbourhood, said: "It's a special day to see the relay
because of the opening ceremony."
An estimated four million people have taken to the streets
of the capital to cheer on the flame in the past week, bringing
the total to about 14 million during its nationwide tour.
The relay began its final journey on Friday at Hampton Court
Palace, made famous by Henry VIII, where the torch successfully
negotiated the winding hedge maze.
It then boarded the royal barge Gloriana, used in Queen
Elizabeth's celebrations last month to mark her 60 years' reign,
to ride down the River Thames, the main waterway that weaves its
way through the capital.
One of those waiting to see the flame arrive at Tower Bridge
was Caroline Charles, whose daughter Amber had been contacted on
Thursday to take part in the relay.
The 22-year-old basketball player had been a youth
ambassador during London's successful bid in Singapore in 2005,
her mother said.
"She got a phonecall last night asking if she had a pair of
white trainers," Caroline said.
"She's really happy and proud to have seen it all the way
through."
Organisers later said Amber Charles was the final torch
bearer on the relay, taking it into a reception that was
attended by organising committee chairman Seb Coe, London Mayor
Boris Johnson and former England soccer captain David Beckham.
LANDMARK JOURNEYS
The relay has travelled to the four corners of the United
Kingdom, taking in palaces, cathedrals and mountains. The torch
has also taken to the skies and the airwaves, featuring in an
episode of a popular TV soap opera.
It seems to have ignited excitement and a sense of pride
among the British public despite their noted cynicism and
laconic sense of humour. It has provided a better warm-up to the
Games than many could have envisaged.
The mood has even been lifted among Londoners, regardless of
a series of damaging headlines including a botched private
security recruitment drive, public transport failures and a
diplomatic faux pas with regards to North Korea's flag.
"London has taken a long time to get on board, but it has
eventually," said Pauline, a 48-year-old IT contractor who also
declined to give her surname, watching the flame on Thursday
outside Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of the
monarch.
The palace was one of many landmarks which formed a notable
backdrop on the flame's penultimate day on the road on Thursday.
It was a deliberate policy by organisers to show off the
best of Britain in an attempt to lure more visitors, and they
were helped by blue skies after a several weeks of rain.
It was a sentiment shared by others.
"I want London to look good because it's my city," Pauline
added.
The flame has been carried by 8,000 people, mainly
celebrities, athletes and ordinary people chosen for their good
deeds, since the start of the relay on May 19 in the most
southwesterly point of mainland England.
(Editing by Mark Meadows and Greg Stutchbury)