ATHENS May 17 The flame for the London
Olympics, which start on July 27 after a 70-day torch relay
around Britain, was formally handed over at a ceremony in Athens
on Thursday.
The flame, lit from the sun's rays at the home of the
ancient Games in Olympia a week ago, was handed over to
Britain's Princess Anne by the president of the Hellenic Olympic
Committee Spyros Capralos.
The flame will be guarded overnight in the British embassy
in Athens.
It will then be flown, safely contained in special lanterns
for the journey, from Athens to a naval air base in south-west
England on Friday before the relay starts at Land's End on
Saturday.
