By Karolos Grohmann
| ANCIENT OLYMPIA
ANCIENT OLYMPIA May 10 There would be no trips
down memory lane, nor pangs of nostalgia for Jacques Rogge after
his last Games torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia on
Thursday, the International Olympic Committee President told
Reuters.
Rogge, who took over the IOC in 2001 with the body reeling
from a corruption scandal linked to the Salt Lake City Games,
will step down in September 2013 after overseeing six Games
torch lighting ceremonies at the site of the ancient Games in
the western Peloponnese.
"I never look back," Rogge told Reuters after the lighting
ceremony of the London Olympics.
"I am not a nostalgic man. I worked as hard as I could and
it was always a privilege. But there will be no nostalgia,"
added the 70-year-old surgeon with a faint smile.
Renowned for his reserved manner, Rogge has managed to
restore the organisation's image following the biggest
corruption scandal triggered by bribes for votes for Salt Lake
City.
He also steered his organisation safely through the global
credit crisis and considerably boosted its finances during his
time in charge.
The London Games will be his last in charge before the
election of his successor during the IOC session in Buenos
Aires, Argentina, next year.
(Editing by Ossian Shine)