LONDON, July 18 British lawmakers on Wednesday
requested that the embattled chief of security company G4S
re-appear in parliament as part of an inquiry into why
the group failed to recruit enough guards for this month's
London Olympic Games.
G4S has been at the centre of a political firestorm since it
announced that it could not provide the promised 10,400 security
guards only two weeks before the Games.
In his testimony before the committee on July 17, G4S Chief
Executive Nick Buckles admitted his handling of the scandal had
embarrassed the British government and left his company's
reputation in tatters.
The influential Home Affairs Committee said in a statement
that it had requested Buckles to testify again on Sept. 11,
along with Home Secretary Theresa May and other officials.
"We will be recalling G4S back to make sure that the
commitments Nick Buckles made to the committee on Tuesday are
honoured in full during the games," the committee's chairman
Keith Vaz said.
"The committee will continue its formal investigation after
the Olympics and Paralympics have finished. We look forward to
the police and army working with G4S to deliver a safe and
secure games."
The staffing admission has ignited a wider row over the
government's decision to outsource key work to the private
sector and left ministers trying to explain how the failure was
allowed to develop.
