BELFAST Aug 1 Prime Minister David Cameron
hailed Britain's first Olympic gold medal on Wednesday and said
the country had succeeded in putting on an incredible show for
the rest of the world.
Cameron said he got the news after sitting in a part of the
Giant's Causeway rock formation known as the "wishing chair" at
one of Northern Ireland's top tourist attractions.
"I was told I could make a wish. I won't say what it was but
as soon as I got back to my mobile phone I got the good news,"
he told journalists.
Helen Glover and Heather Stanning stormed to victory in the
women's Olympic rowing pair to give the host nation their first
gold of the London Games in front of Princes William and Harry
and 25,000 screaming fans.
"Can I first of all say how delighted I am about Heather and
Helen's gold medal at rowing, an absolutely fantastic effort,"
Cameron said. "Well done to them, it's a great success for the
United Kingdom team."
Cameron, who has kept a relatively low profile since the
start of the Olympics, praised Britain's performance in staging
the Games.
"The UK is a country that can deliver, that can get things
done, that can put on an incredible show, that can make people
proud to be British and, above all, can provide an inspiration
for future generations," he said.
The Northern Ireland trip was part of a visit around the
country that the prime minister is making to ensure the Olympic
feelgood factor stretches well outside London.
He met several Olympic torchbearers, including budding
athlete Katie Kirk, 18, one of the young Britons nominated to
light the Olympic cauldron in the Olympic stadium last weekend.
"It was a beautiful, magical moment for our country,"
Cameron said of the lighting of the Olympic flame.
