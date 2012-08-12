LONDON Aug 12 London 2012 chairman Seb Coe will
serve as Prime Minister David Cameron's Olympic legacy
ambassador after the Games finish on Sunday, the British
government said.
Coe, a former Conservative parliamentarian as well as a
double Olympic gold medallist and vice-president of athletics'
world governing body, will advise Cameron on how best to secure
the long-term benefits of hosting the Games.
Coe will focus particularly on the economic and business
benefits.
"Seb Coe has done a brilliant job delivering the best Games
ever. Now I want him to help me deliver the best Olympic legacy
ever," Cameron said in a statement.
"Legacy has been built into the DNA of London 2012 from the
very beginning thanks to Seb. I'm delighted that (IOC president)
Jacques Rogge described our legacy plans as a blueprint for
future Games hosts.
"I am determined to make the most of the economic
opportunities on offer from hosting the Games - making sure that
we turn these Games into gold for Britain."
Coe told reporters he had no hesitation in saying "yes" to
the prime minister's request.
"It's very important that we really are able to leverage
every ounce, whether it is economic, whether it is social, and
of course whether it is sporting as well," he said.
The British government has targeted 13 billion pounds
($20.40 billion) of economic benefit as a result of hosting the
Olympics. Britain has enjoyed its best Games medal haul since
1908 and is basking in global appreciation of a successful
Olympics.
Coe's role will see him act as a roving global ambassador to
help win new trade and investment deals for British businesses
as well as advising Cameron on ways to ensure that legacy plans
are put into action.