By Toby Davis
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 The IOC must to take control of
Olympic ticketing and create a new platform for future Games to
avoid the embarrassment of empty seats, British Olympic
Association (BOA) chairman Colin Moynihan said on Tuesday.
The BOA chief said they would be raising the issue with the
International Olympic Committee at the post-Games briefing in
Rio de Janeiro after images of empty places at multiple venues
infuriated British sports fans who had been unable to buy
tickets for supposedly sold-out events.
Empty spots in so-called "accredited seating" reserved for
Games officials, their friends and family, have resulted in
soldiers and students being drafted in to fill the gaps at
venues such as Wimbledon and the Aquatic Centre.
The sight of rows of empty seating is particularly galling
for Games organisers who had promised to avoid the situation
that occurred in Beijing four years ago when the host nation was
forced to bus in spectators to fill empty spaces.
"This is an opportunity for the IOC to put in place a
ticketing system that can be improved at each Games," Moynihan
told reporters.
"It is so important to the sporting public of the host City
to get this right that the IOC should take this on and make the
initial investment in the platform that can deal with the myriad
complexities associated with running 26 world championships at
the same time.
"The IOC have got to take the lead to make sure that the
investment is in place for a state of the art ticketing
programme that can then be improved from Games to Games.
"I don't think they should take 100 percent control of the
system, but they should create the platform that the host City
needs to build on and adapt and then work with the IOC to make
it appropriate for a different Games environment."
A spokeswoman for the London organising committee said
attendance for Olympic Park venues had been over 90 percent each
day, while capacity for all venues was around 86 percent.
Another 3,800 "reclaimed" tickets from the Olympic family
were put on sale last night over 30 sessions and about 15 sports
and all had been snapped up by this morning, the spokeswoman
added.
The situation, according to Moynihan, was not going to
change substantially during the these Games and regrettably
images of empty seating would continue to be beamed around the
world.
An IOC spokesman said: "Everything from the IOC point of
view is constantly under review... Our internal auditors were
asked before the Games to look into the ticketing system and to
update it and look at how things are done at the IOC level.
"We are looking into how we distribute our tickets to our
national Olympic committees.
"I can't talk about what the policy will be but our audit
commission is looking into it, there will be a report some time
after the Games."
(Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Ed Osmond)