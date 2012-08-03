LONDON Aug 3 Atrocious.
At least that's the verdict of one of London's dedicated
followers of fashion on the uniforms doled out to over 90,000
staff of the Olympic Games.
For the tsars and tsaritsas of British fashion, the outfits
-- either a juxtaposition of purple and red on sports jackets or
constellations of pink and magenta diamonds on unfitted t-shirts
-- are an insult to London's reputation as the hippest city on
earth.
"Atrocious, artless, cynical," is the way Stephen Bayley,
one of Britain's leading voices on style, taste and contemporary
design, described the uniforms.
"Look as though they were made for a Sacha Baron Cohen
parody," Bayley told Reuters, refering to the Cambridge-educated
comedian behind fictional characters such as Ali G, Borat and
Admiral General Aladeen.
Bayley, co-founder of London's Design Museum, added that the
Olympic logo, advertisements and car designs were also design
failures that would be unlikely to get a gold in any Olympian
design contest.
Londoners pride themselves on living in one of the world's
most elegant cities: from the tailors of kings on Savile Row to
the "freshest" designers of the London's ever-so-hip East End.
"In all the areas where we are thought to excel, the
Olympics shows weakness, lame thinking and lack of enterprise,"
Bayley said.
He is not alone: Members of the British public took to the
social networking site Twitter to air their dismay too.
"Seen a few Olympic volunteers, the outfits they have to
wear are awful, purple shell suit, chinos and chunky trainers
anyone?" said one Twitter user, Steven Joyce, after noticing a
volunteer on the street.
"The shirts the Olympic volunteers have to wear are tragic,"
added another, Matt Page.
SARTORIAL SENSATION
The purple and red uniforms, worn by 70,000 volunteers,
6,000 staff and 4,500 technical officials, were produced by
sportswear label Adidas and designed by the London Organising
Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG).
The pink and magenta creations, for 11,000 Olympics
ambassadors charged with helping visitors make the most of their
time in various Games locations across Britain, were designed to
stand out and reflect Britain's sporting heritage.
"What we've come up with is a uniform which celebrates the
best of Britain's heritage in a modern and sustainable way,"
said Paul Deighton, chief executive of LOCOG, in a statement.
"They will be high profile in London and in our venues
across the UK at Games time and so it's important they look the
part," he said.
A spokesman for Adidas said that, while the company produced
the volunteer uniforms, the design brief was issued by LOCOG.
When asked what he thought of the red and purple uniform,
one Olympic volunteer said: "Not very nice at all. Let's just
put it this way: I wouldn't wear this garment to go anywhere
outside these Olympics."
"Red and purple is a bit of a fashion clash but it is quite
comfortable to wear," added another, who asked for her name not
to be used because she was not supposed to speak to the media.
The uniforms are not the only clothes attracting criticism.
Spanish canoe sprinter Saul Craviotto tweeted a picture of
himself wearing Spain's red and yellow patterned outfit: "At
home trying on my Olympics clothes. It's best if I don't give an
opinion, I will leave it up to you.".
Russia's offerings of swirling cherry red lines have made
the Time magazine "ugly" list.
OLYMPIC DESIGN
London's fashion police has also set its set sights on other
Olympian design faux pas.
After the official Olympics 2012 logo was unveiled in 2007,
50,000 people in two days signed a petition to scrap it.
The logo, designed by Wolff Olins, features jagged abstract
shapes forming the numerals of 2012 in bright shades of pink,
green, blue and orange with a yellow outline.
Designed to appeal to a modern Internet generation, the logo
was reported by local media to have cost 400,000 pounds
($626,700). Wolff Olins did not make a spokesman available for
comment after repeated requests.
"We have terrible, wince-making ads. The worst graphics in
the history of design. A terrible font," Bayley said.
So far, the London Olympic Games have cost the British
taxpayer more than 9 billion pounds ($13.9 billion), an outlay,
which has been criticised as excessive in a time of government
budget cuts and the paring back of public services.
"Given the commitment of money, it should have been a
demonstration of excellence. Instead, it does not in these areas
rise even to the level of mediocrity," Bayley said.
The loose-fitting uniforms for Olympics volunteers and staff
appear to have been made on a one-size-fits-all basis, but
British athletes have seen no expense spared in the creation of
their team kits.
Team GB stepped into the sporting limelight wearing a subtle
medley of blue, white and red, created by high-profile British
designer Stella McCartney, who based her work on the British
flag, the Union Jack.
McCartney's creations have been broadly well-received, but
even they have not escaped.
Tour de France winner and Britain's most decorated athlete
Bradley Wiggins, cheekily tweeted: "Stella was a bit Lucy in the
Sky when she knocked this one up."
