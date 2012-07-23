(Adds background, quotes)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, July 23 Chris Hoy, whose four Olympic gold medals and host of world titles earned him a knighthood, will claim another honour on Friday when he will become the first cyclist to carry the British flag at the London Games opening ceremony.

Hoy carried the flag at the 2008 Games closing ceremony after his triple-gold medal track cycling haul, and will be competing in his fourth Games having also won gold in 2004 and silver in 2000.

"I'm absolutely delighted and honoured to have been voted as the flag bearer," Hoy said in a statement.

"To lead out your team at a home Olympics is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and one that I can't wait to experience in just a few days' time."

It is also something of a compensation for Hoy after he discovered last week he will not be able to defend his individual sprint title after selectors opted for Jason Kenny following a change of rules allowing only one rider per country per event.

Hoy, 36, was selected to carry the flag after a vote by all members of Britain's 542-member Olympic team and he will defend his Keirin and team sprint titles in London.

Brian Cookson, president of British Cycling, said: "Chris has been an outstanding ambassador to the sport of cycling throughout his extensive career and we're proud that he is a fellow member of British Cycling.

"To have Chris carry the flag on behalf of Great Britain is another milestone in the success of cycling in Britain."

The announcement caps a great two days for British cycling after Bradley Wiggins, who will also race on the road in London, became the first Briton to win the Tour de France.