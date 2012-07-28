By Rosalba O'Brien
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 When Britain's male handball
team face France on Sunday, four of them will be competing in a
sport that they had never heard of back in 2005 when London was
announced as the city that would host the 2012 Olympics.
The athletes were recruited, alongside eight other 2012
British Olympians, via a "Sporting Giants" programme designed to
attract unusually tall people to handball, rowing and
volleyball.
"If we profile elite athletes in these sports there's lot of
things that they possess but one of many is height," said
Chelsea Warr, head of athlete development at UK Sport, a public
funded body that invests in high performance sport.
"And so we went about asking these sports to work together
with us to try and identify talent, looking at height as the
first round filter."
Tall people have bigger muscles, which allow them to power
along easier on the court or through the water.
The same advantage benefits swimmers - U.S. multi-gold medal
winner Michael Phelps is 1.93 metres, or 6 ft 4 - although the
extra weight that usually comes with height can hinder sports
such as long-distance running.
Over 2,000 men at least 1.90 m tall and 500 women at least
1.80 m applied to the programme, which was set up in 2007, and
nine of these will be competing for Britain over the next two
weeks - six of them in handball.
The women's handball team, which features two "Sporting
Giants", kick off their Olympic campaign against Montenegro on
Saturday.
Two of Britain's Olympic rowers - ex-hockey player Helen
Glover and ex-showjumper Vicky Thornley - were also recruited
via the programme, while Richard Jeffries was directed into
canoeing.
Most of the "Sporting Giants", such as men's handball
captain and goalkeeper Bobby White, had some sporting background
but had never played their new sport before joining up.
"They didn't have to have played the sport before," Warr
said. "In fact, we were quite interested if they hadn't."
UK Sport has formed part of Britain's largely successful
attempt to recoup some of the ground it lost in terms of Olympic
success in the 20th century. While Britain topped the table back
in 1908, when London first hosted the Olympics, it had dropped
to 36th by Atlanta 1996, with only one gold.
Now expectations in the host nation are high that it will at
least equal its fourth place in Beijing.
Other campaigns UK Sports has been running include
recruiting more women in certain sports and more paralympians in
general, switching martial arts practitioners into taekwondo,
and finding soccer players who were not quite good enough to go
professional but could shine in another sport.
Developing talent has become smarter and more evidence-based
over the past two Olympic cycles, Warr said.
"The true test of our development programme we will see in
2016 and 2020, and our ability to maintain a position on the
medal table," she said.
"It's exciting, really. The wheel's only just starting to
move."
(Editing by Alison Williams)