Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 As the Olympic machine warmed up in the British capital on Thursday, London's mayor Boris Johnson flexed his rhetorical muscles with added panache.
Addressing "captains of industry, intergalactic leaders" at an investment conference to harness the July 27 to August 12 Games, Johnson packed in the superlatives to extol the city's virtues.
"The whole of London is a zone of intellectual and cultural cross-fertilisation, with all the energy and enthusiasm that I am told is to be found in the Olympic village itself," he said.
"That's why 'inspire a generation' is our motto. Not necessarily 'create a generation', which is what they sometimes get up to in the Olympic village."
Around 150,000 condoms will be distributed among the 10,500 athletes - a rate of 15 to one. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken; writing by Sara Ledwith; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.