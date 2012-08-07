LONDON Aug 7 Britain banked more Olympic gold
on Tuesday to equal the haul from four years ago in Beijing and
keep the host nation on track for their best performance since
1908, when London first hosted the Games.
Sauntering casually across the triathlon finish line,
Alistair Brownlee secured Britain's 19th gold with the
possibility of more in the pipeline as cyclists, boxers and
dressage riders step up.
In Beijing, Britain ended up fourth overall in the medals
table with 19 golds and 47 medals from 11 sports.
That was the country's best performance since the 1908
London Olympics, where Britain topped the table with 56 golds
and 146 medals in total, but in Beijing the tally of 19 golds
was not reached until the final weekend.
The British Olympic Association was careful to avoid any
precise medal target before the Games, the third to be held in
London, settling instead on the aim of "more medals from more
sports in more than a century."
With more than five full days remaining, Britain had taken
43 medals in 13 sports, if track and road cycling are considered
separately.
Those include the first medals in triathlon, with Brownlee's
brother Jonathan finishing third, and the first individual medal
in women's gymnastics by Beth Tweddle with a bronze in
asymmetric bars.
Cyclist Chris Hoy was in action later, chasing a seventh
Olympic medal to rival the tally of compatriot, Tour de France
winner and London time trial gold medallist Bradley Wiggins.
Victory would put Hoy ahead of Wiggins on 'gold difference'
as Britain's most decorated Olympian with six titles to Wiggins'
four.
Also on two wheels, Victoria Pendleton is competing in the
individual sprint and has the potential to become Britain's most
decorated female Olympian.
The dressage team of Carl Hester, Laura Bechtolsheimer and
Charlotte Dujardin were leading into Tuesday's final round at
the Greenwich Park equestrian arena.
