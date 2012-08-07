LONDON Aug 7 Britain banked more Olympic gold on Tuesday to equal the haul from four years ago in Beijing and keep the host nation on track for their best performance since 1908, when London first hosted the Games.

Sauntering casually across the triathlon finish line, Alistair Brownlee secured Britain's 19th gold with the possibility of more in the pipeline as cyclists, boxers and dressage riders step up.

In Beijing, Britain ended up fourth overall in the medals table with 19 golds and 47 medals from 11 sports.

That was the country's best performance since the 1908 London Olympics, where Britain topped the table with 56 golds and 146 medals in total, but in Beijing the tally of 19 golds was not reached until the final weekend.

The British Olympic Association was careful to avoid any precise medal target before the Games, the third to be held in London, settling instead on the aim of "more medals from more sports in more than a century."

With more than five full days remaining, Britain had taken 43 medals in 13 sports, if track and road cycling are considered separately.

Those include the first medals in triathlon, with Brownlee's brother Jonathan finishing third, and the first individual medal in women's gymnastics by Beth Tweddle with a bronze in asymmetric bars.

Cyclist Chris Hoy was in action later, chasing a seventh Olympic medal to rival the tally of compatriot, Tour de France winner and London time trial gold medallist Bradley Wiggins.

Victory would put Hoy ahead of Wiggins on 'gold difference' as Britain's most decorated Olympian with six titles to Wiggins' four.

Also on two wheels, Victoria Pendleton is competing in the individual sprint and has the potential to become Britain's most decorated female Olympian.

The dressage team of Carl Hester, Laura Bechtolsheimer and Charlotte Dujardin were leading into Tuesday's final round at the Greenwich Park equestrian arena. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)