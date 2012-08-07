* Britain racks up most Olympic golds since 1908
* Tally of 22 surpasses 19 from Beijing
* Hoy takes sixth career gold
(Adds Hoy quote, latest GB medals total)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, Aug 7 Britain is celebrating its biggest
haul of Olympic gold since 1908 at a London Games that just
keeps on giving for a host nation once famed for its love of
plucky losers and heroic failures.
Not since the first London Olympics, when just 22 nations
took part compared to the present 204 and when much of the world
was ruled from the British capital, have the country's athletes
stashed away so much gold and so many medals.
"Brits historically got used to being the plucky losers ...
It is like it is almost inevitable that the Brits are going to
get beaten at some point and I think that is starting to
change," said British cyclist Chris Hoy.
"You now have a group of athletes who have only seen success
... and to them being part of a British team means being part of
a winning team."
Yorkshire in the north of England can claim more gold medals
than Britain's archrival Australia who have won just three so
far.
With five full days remaining, Britain had taken 22 golds
and 48 medals from 13 sports, if track and road cycling are
considered separately. Britain is third in the medals table.
"This has really turned into a golden summer for Team GB and
for the whole of the UK," Prime Minister David Cameron told
reporters.
Sauntering across the triathlon finish line in leafy Hyde
Park, the Union Jack flag draped around his shoulders, Alistair
Brownlee secured Britain's 19th gold to equal the tally from
Beijing four years ago that ranked as the previous best in a
century. His brother Jonathan finished third.
The immaculately turned out dressage team of Carl Hester,
Laura Bechtolsheimer and Charlotte Dujardin took the total to
20 golds at the Greenwich Park equestrian arena and Laura Trott
added another in the women's track cycling omnium event.
Hoy then rounded off a day of triumph with the seventh
Olympic medal of his career, and sixth gold, to rival the tally
of compatriot, Tour de France winner and London time trial
champion Bradley Wiggins.
The victory put Hoy ahead of Wiggins, who has four titles,
on 'gold difference' as Britain's most decorated Olympian.
In Beijing, Britain ended up fourth overall in the medals
table with 47 medals from 11 sports.
That was the country's best performance since 1908, where
Britain as hosts won 56 golds and 146 medals in total, but in
Beijing the tally of 19 gold was not reached until the final
weekend.
EPIC HEIGHTS
"Our athletes' efforts to bring home the bling have
delivered a tally not seen by any British team in over three
generations," declared London Mayor Boris Johnson, exulting in
the scaling of 'epic heights'.
"But it's not over yet. I join the nation in its hope that
Team GB is set to deliver more sporting brilliance to come."
At least four more medals are assured in boxing, where
losing semi-finalists get bronze.
British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Hunt, the
Chef de Mission of 'Team GB', celebrated a "remarkable
milestone".
"What has been achieved today is the result of a shared
commitment made by 541 athletes, representing 26 sports, to
compete as One Team GB, and to do so in a manner that would make
our country proud," he said.
"It is the result of years of sacrifice and struggle,
underpinned by the selfless contributions of coaches, team
mates, parents, volunteers, administrators and the British
public."
It was a very different story only 16 years ago. At the 1996
Atlanta Games, Britain walked away with just one solitary gold
in rowing for Matthew Pinsent and Steve Redgrave, and took 15
medals in total.
In Barcelona in 1992, they managed five golds.
There were celebrations of individual successes then but
nothing like the wave of jubilation sweeping the country now as
one victory follows another in front of flag-waving crowds
roaring their athletes on.
Newspaper front pages have reflected a growing sense of
pride and patriotism, particularly after the past weekend's
'Super Saturday' when Britain celebrated its greatest single
Olympic day in living memory.
"It was the greatest day in sport I have ever witnessed,"
said Games chairman Seb Coe, himself a double Olympic gold
medallist for Britain in 1980 and 1984.
The British Olympic Association is planning a parade on
open-topped buses through London on Sept. 10, after the
Paralympics end, for what will be the country's most successful
Olympic team of the modern era.
A spokesman said the details had yet to be finalised and
they were working with the Mayor's office, Transport for London,
the park authorities and various local boroughs.
The BOA was careful to avoid any precise medal target before
the Games, the third to be held in London, settling instead on
"more medals from more sports in more than a century."
Those include the first medals in triathlon, the first
individual medal in women's gymnastics by Beth Tweddle with a
bronze in asymmetric bars, and the first dressage title.
On Monday, the country's show jumpers took their first team
gold in 60 years.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall and Jason Neely)